IREF expects Rs 1.17 lakh crore export boost for India as IRRI joins BIRC 2025 to open new global rice markets

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India's rice export potential is set to get a major boost with new markets worth Rs 1,17,000 crore likely to open up as the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) joins hands with the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC 2025) as its Research and Knowledge Partner.

The BIRC 2025, two-day event, scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is expected to bring together over 1,000 international buyers from more than 80 countries, 2,500 Indian exporters, 5,000 farmers, and more than 200 institutions, including research bodies, financial institutions, millers, logistics providers, and agri-tech innovators.

As per a statement by Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), it stated "In a landmark development for India's agricultural and export sectors, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC), Uttar Pradesh, has confirmed its participation as the Research & Knowledge Partner for the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC 2025)"

This initiative aims to demonstrate the versatility of Indian rice and its suitability for international cuisines, thereby opening new markets where Indian rice is not traditionally consumed.

As per IREF, it is estimated that in the top 30 potential export destinations, India could tap into an export opportunity worth Rs 1,17,000 crore, currently dominated by competing rice-exporting nations.

By positioning Indian rice as a viable substitute for other origins, this effort is expected to enhance India's global rice export potential.

IRRI, headquartered in the Philippines with its South Asia Research Centre in Varanasi, India, has been at the forefront of global rice research for over six decades. ISARC is one and only research centre of IRRI outside its Headquarters is inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in 2018 with its prime focus to South Asia region.

Its collaboration with BIRC 2025 aims to infuse the event with deep scientific expertise on rice value addition.

"As the Research & Knowledge Partner of BIRC 2025, IRRI will contribute through expert-led sessions, policy dialogues, and live demonstrations that showcase the future of nutritiously secure and sustainable rice systems," said an IRRI spokesperson.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, IRRI in partnership with APEDA will organize live demonstrations on the taste, texture, and aroma diversity of rice.

International chefs will prepare signature global cuisines using various rice varieties to highlight how grain quality, aroma, and culinary versatility influence global consumer preferences, a key factor in expanding India's export footprint, especially for non-basmati varieties.

During the Bharat International Rice Conference, a Culinary Experience Zone curated by IRRI will showcase selected Indian rice varieties, including basmati and premium non-basmati, identified as suitable for global markets.

Renowned chefs will recreate dishes such as Japanese sushi, Arabic delicacies, Italian entrees, and African cuisines, offering tastings to around 1,000 foreign delegates from nearly 80 countries.

Experts believe IRRI's participation will elevate the scientific, cultural, and strategic value of BIRC 2025, aligning India's trade ambitions with sustainability and innovation goals.

"IRRI's partnership will transform BIRC 2025 into a complete global experience -- combining science, sustainability, and the sensory power of rice," said Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group.

"As India leads in rice exports and now in rice production too, it must also lead in knowledge, innovation, and quality," he added. (ANI)

