Ireland sees fintech, AI convergence driving stronger India partnerships: Consul General Patrick Duffy

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Ireland sees the convergence of financial services and technology, particularly developments in artificial intelligence and digital payments, as creating new opportunities for collaboration with India, Consul General of Ireland Patrick Duffy said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Global FinTech Fest 2026, Duffy said Ireland is positioning itself as a strategic hub for industry collaboration and innovation, with fintech remaining a key priority.

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“It's been really, really great, for instance, learning about the latest developments on the UPI front, on the digitalisation front and also how AI is so intrinsically involved in the sector,” Duffy said.

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He said Ireland looks forward to engaging with Indian and global partners as financial services and technology increasingly converge.

“As financial services and technology converge, Ireland is a strategic hub for industry collaboration and innovation and FinTech is a clear priority for us and we look forward to engaging with Indian and global partners in this important sector,” he said.

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Duffy also highlighted the potential for greater partnerships between India and Ireland in emerging technology and financial services, pointing to the upcoming AI Summit in Ireland in October.

“We're very, very excited for these partnerships and collaborations in this space,” he said.

Looking beyond fintech, Duffy said the wider India-European Union economic relationship could provide another avenue for closer engagement between businesses and investors.

He referred to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which was signed off at the political level in January this year, and said Ireland looked forward to its finalisation in the coming period.

The comments come as the Global FinTech Fest 2026 brings together stakeholders from across financial services, technology and policy to discuss developments in areas including digital payments and artificial intelligence.

Duffy was attending the event with colleagues from Team Ireland, including IDA Ireland, and said the discussions had provided an opportunity to understand developments in India's digital financial ecosystem and explore areas for future cooperation. (ANI)

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