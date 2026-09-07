Ireo Boulevard Wins Times Realty Recognition for Its Distinctive Luxury Retail Experience

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 7: Ireo Boulevard has been recognised at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026 for Excellence in Luxury Retail and Thematic Project, reaffirming its distinctive approach to luxury retail that brings together India’s leading designers, world-class architecture, sustainability, and curated lifestyle experiences.

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Located on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, Ireo Boulevard redefines the idea of a luxury high‑street. More than a retail destination, it is a sensory experience where elements of nature come together to create a soothing experience. Calm water body, tree-lined promenades, natural wind movement, and sunlight balanced with controlled lighting create a distinctive ambience. This interplay of nature and design transforms retail into a curated environment, setting Ireo Boulevard apart from conventional developments.

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The award was received by Pankaj Dugar, Director & CEO, Ireo Hospitality Company Private Limited (IHCPL), during a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt, Gurugram.

Presented annually, Times award honour excellence, innovation and leadership across India’s real estate sector. The awards ceremony was attended by industry leaders, where Bollywood actress Kiara Advani presented the award.

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Designed by international architectural firm Foster + Partners, Ireo Boulevard spans approximately 3.5 lakh square feet and is home to more than 55 Indian labels across fashion, lifestyle, home décor and experiential dining. The destination features celebrated brands including Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Amit Aggarwal, Masaba, Good Earth, Ensemble, EKA, and many more, alongside distinctive dining experiences such as Cafe Dori, Avatar and JuuJuu. The entire complex, comprising the Grand Hyatt Hotel and the Grand View High Tower beside Ireo Boulevard, is also a 5-Star GRIHA-rated project, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and responsible luxury.

The recognition highlights a growing shift in luxury retail, where consumers increasingly value experiences alongside products.

Commenting on the achievement, Pankaj Dugar, Director & CEO, IHCPL, said, "Luxury today is defined by how a place makes you feel. At Ireo Boulevard, we set out to create a destination where architecture, curated retail, and nature's experiences come together seamlessly. This recognition by the Times Realty Awards validates that vision and our belief that luxury retail can be both distinctive and deeply experiential."

The entire complex is distinguished by its seamless integration with nature, offering visitors a holistic, immersive, and high‑street experience that redefines luxury retail in India.

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