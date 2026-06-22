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Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 22: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has announced its entry into the Quick Commerce segment. The Company's products will initially be available across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, marking a strategic expansion of its omnichannel distribution platform.

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Building on its strong foundation of distributor-led sales, Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), and its recently launched Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, it continues to strengthen its market presence through high-growth retail channels. The addition of Quick Commerce enhances the Company's ability to reach consumers across multiple touchpoints while further improving accessibility, convenience, and brand visibility.

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The move is particularly significant given the gifting-led nature of the kidswear category, where purchase decisions are often immediate and occasion-driven. As one of the fastest-growing segments within India's retail landscape, Quick Commerce is rapidly transforming consumer purchasing behaviour and emerging as a powerful demand-generation channel. By leveraging the Quick Commerce platform, Iris Clothings is well positioned to capitalize on this structural shift and unlock incremental growth opportunities.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of Iris Clothings Limited said: "Our entry into Quick Commerce represents a significant milestone in Iris Clothings' growth journey and reflects our commitment to building a robust, future-ready distribution ecosystem. With our presence now spanning traditional retail, EBOs, D2C, and Quick Commerce, we have established a diversified omnichannel platform capable of serving consumers across every major purchase touchpoint. This initiative strengthens our market reach, enhances brand visibility, and positions us to participate in one of the most compelling growth opportunities within the Indian retail sector. We believe Quick Commerce will serve as an important lever in driving customer acquisition, accelerating brand penetration, and supporting long-term value creation."

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About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children's apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model -- allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,909 Mn, EBITDA of ₹294 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹162 Mn.

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