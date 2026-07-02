IRIS Clothings Expands Its Footprints in the Growing Newborn Gift Segment Strengthening Category Leadership through Omnichannel Expansion

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Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 2: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has announced the launch of its Newborn Gift Set range, marking a strategic expansion into a high-potential and value-accretive segment within the infant wear market.

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The newly introduced collection comprises thoughtfully curated 4-piece, 6-piece, and 10-piece gift sets, designed to cater to the growing demand for premium newborn essentials and occasion-led gifting. The launch broadens the Company's product portfolio, unlocks a new avenue for category expansion, and further reinforces its positioning across the infant wear segment.

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Leveraging its diversified omnichannel distribution network, the collection will be available across the Company's distributor network, Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, and Quick Commerce channels, ensuring extensive market reach and seamless customer accessibility across every major purchasing touchpoint.

"The introduction of our Newborn Gift Set range reflects our continued focus on portfolio diversification and category expansion, enabling us to address evolving consumer preferences while unlocking new growth opportunities. Over the past four months, our digital initiatives have witnessed encouraging traction, validating the strength of our omnichannel strategy and reinforcing our confidence in the scalability of the business. We believe this new category, supported by our integrated distribution network across retail, digital, and quick commerce channels, will further accelerate sales momentum, strengthen customer engagement, and contribute meaningfully to our long-term growth," said Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of Iris Clothings Limited.

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About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children's apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model -- allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

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