Iris Clothings (IRISDOREME) Reports Stellar Performance in Q4FY26 Result Revenue Growth of 50%, and Net Profit Jumps by 44%

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Howrah (West Bengal) [India], May 12: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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FY26 Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹1,909 Mn, YoY growth of 30.5%

- EBITDA of ₹294 Mn, YoY growth of 4.0%

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- EBITDA Margin stood at 15.4%

- PAT of ₹162 Mn, YoY growth of 23.4%

- PAT Margin stood at 8.5%

Q4 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹605 Mn, YoY growth of 50.4%

- EBITDA of ₹110 Mn, YoY growth of 34.1%

- EBITDA Margin stood at 18.2%

- PAT of ₹64 Mn, YoY growth of 43.5%

- PAT Margin stood at 10.6%

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director said:

"We are pleased to report a robust and strong overall performance during the year. This growth reflects the increasing strength of our brand, expanding customer franchise, and the resilience of our business model, supported by a well-entrenched distribution network that has enabled deeper market penetration and sustained momentum across key regions.

Over the years, we have steadily transformed from a garment manufacturing company into a rapidly emerging branded kidswear player, driven by a strong focus on product innovation, consumer centricity, and market expansion. Our scalable distribution-led platform and growing brand acceptance continue to reinforce our positioning and strengthen our long-term growth trajectory.

As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, the launch of our dedicated Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform marks a significant strategic milestone in building a future-ready omnichannel ecosystem. This digital integration is expected to deepen customer engagement, expand our digital reach, unlock valuable consumer insights, and accelerate data-driven innovation, thereby creating a powerful foundation for scalable and sustainable long-term value creation."

About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children's apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model -- allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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