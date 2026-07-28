Iris Clothings Reports Stellar Performance with Robust 53% growth in Net Profit

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Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 28: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Q1 FY27 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹4,724 Lakhs, YoY growth of 26%

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- EBITDA of ₹809 Lakhs, YoY growth of 53%

- EBITDA Margin stood at 17.1%

- PAT of ₹401 Lakhs, YoY growth of 53%

- PAT Margin stood at 8.5%

FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹19,087 Lakhs, YoY growth of 30.5%

- EBITDA of ₹2,944 Lakhs, YoY growth of 4%

- EBITDA Margin stood at 15.4%

- PAT of ₹1,619 Lakhs, YoY growth of 23.4%

- PAT Margin stood at 8.5%

Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income grew 26% YoY to ₹ 4,724 lakhs in Q1FY27 and was up 30.5% YoY to ₹19,087 Lakhs in FY26

- EBITDA stood at ₹809 lakhs in Q1FY27 and ₹2,944 lakhs in FY26

- EBITDA Margin stood at 17.1% in Q1FY27 and FY26 margin was 15.4%

- PAT increased 53% YoY to ₹401 lakhs in Q1FY27 and 23.4% YoY to ₹1619 lakhs in FY26

- PAT Margin stood at 8.5% for Q1FY27 and 8.5% for FY26

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director said:

"We are pleased with our performance this quarter, which reflects the continued strength of our brand, disciplined execution, and our ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences. As we build for the future, our focus remains on expanding our customer reach through omnichannel strategy, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and strengthening our product portfolio.

During the quarter, we made meaningful progress by entering the direct-to-consumer space, expanding our presence in quick commerce, and strengthening our newborn gifting portfolio. We also took steps to further integrate our manufacturing operations through the addition of an in-house embroidery facility. Furthermore, our proposed investment in Infinia represents an important strategic milestone that will broaden our presence in the fast-growing athleisure segment, subject to the necessary approvals. We remain confident that these initiatives will support sustainable growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders"

About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children's apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model -- allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

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