Iris Clothings Rewards Shareholders with 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

PNN

Advertisement

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 7: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has announced the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:1 ratio, granting shareholders one bonus share for every fully paid-up equity share held.

The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been fixed as July 4, 2025, following approval from shareholders via postal ballot on June 25, 2025. This bonus issue reflects the company's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory and reaffirms its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders. The move is expected to enhance stock liquidity and make the company's shares more accessible to a broader investor base.

Advertisement

The bonus issue marks a significant step in the company's journey of inclusive growth, reflecting its proactive approach to sharing success with shareholders while accelerating its momentum in one of India's most promising apparel segments. It also reinforces the company's commitment to building long-term value and strengthening relationships with its investor community.

Commenting on the Company's performance Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the Company said: "Issuing the 1:1 bonus share is a strategic decision aligned with our vision of inclusive and sustainable growth. It serves as a meaningful way to reward our shareholders and express gratitude for their continued trust and support. As we expand our presence in the kidswear segment through DOREME, our focus remains on strengthening our distribution network, diversifying our product portfolio, and leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency. This decision reflects our strong belief in the long-term fundamentals of the business and our commitment to sharing the value we create with those who stand by us.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, we intend to build on this momentum by tapping into new market opportunities, enhancing brand visibility, and maintaining consistent growth across all key areas of our business. The bonus issue is a reflection of our growth journey and our dedication to creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)