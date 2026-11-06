IRIS RegTech Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Performance; Revenue up 35% YoY, Robust SaaS Momentum Drives ARR Growth

Operating revenue grows 35% YoY; RegTech segment ARR up 42% YTD; Quarterly EBITDA rises 52% YoY to INR 4.1 crore

Navi Mumbai, India, November 6, 2026: IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited (BSE: 540735; NSE: IRIS), a global RegTech company specialising in regulatory reporting and digital disclosure solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

Operating revenue grew 35% YoY in Q2 FY27 and 33% YoY in H1 FY27. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the RegTech segment rose 42% year to date, driven by strong traction in IRIS CARBON, the enterprise SaaS offering from IRIS.

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at INR 4.1 crore, compared with INR 2.7 crore in Q2 FY26 and INR 0.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Commenting on the Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 results, K. Balachandran, Co-Founder and CEO, IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited, said:

"We are pleased with our first half performance, led by strong growth in IRIS CARBON, our flagship SaaS platform, on the back of new customer wins in disclosure management. IRIS CARBON ARR also benefited from a large engagement with a global energy major that commenced towards the end of the second quarter.

IRIS iDeal, our bank regulatory reporting solution, saw growing traction for its end-to-end regulatory reporting offering, further deepening our engagement with banks and financial institutions.

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Our SupTech business delivered solid growth in the first half while sustaining healthy operating margins. While developments in the Middle East and the resulting global economic uncertainty slowed new order intake in this segment, we offset this by expanding our engagements with existing regulator clients.

Overall, we remain focused on scaling our SaaS-led offerings, deepening our presence across key markets and building on the opportunities we see across both RegTech and SupTech."

Vineet Kandoi, CFO, IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited, added:

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"While our first half performance has been encouraging, in order to sustain momentum, we plan to further invest in sales and marketing and in product innovation, including deepening our AI capabilities. We believe these investments will position us well for continued growth over the coming years."

Key performance highlights

RegTech: The fastest-growing segment, with H1 FY27 revenue up 50% year on year. Growth was led primarily by continued expansion of the IRIS CARBON disclosure management platform, which now serves more than 50 customers, primarily in Europe and the Americas. IRIS iDeal went live with its first end-to-end regulatory reporting solution at one of India's small finance banks, advancing the company's strategy to deepen its presence among financial institutions.

SupTech: H1 FY27 revenue grew 25% year on year at an EBITDA margin of 29%, led by regulatory digital reporting implementations in Africa and the Middle East. The segment also extended its footprint to the Philippines.

About IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited

IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited is a global RegTech company listed on BSE (Scrip code: 540735) and NSE (Symbol: IRIS). Its SupTech suite is used by more than 30 regulators worldwide, including business registries, central banks, stock exchanges and securities commissions, to simplify and streamline supervisory operations. IRIS is also a leading provider of financial, ESG and regulatory reporting software to enterprises, banks and financial institutions globally. For more information, visit www.irisregtech.com.

For further information, please contact:

IRIS RegTech Solutions Limited

Santoshkumar Sharma Email:

cs@irisbusiness.com

Ernst & Young LLP

Asha Gupta

Email:

asha.gupta@in.ey.com

Ernst & Young LLP

Siddesh Chawan

Email: Siddesh.chawan@in.ey.com

Safe harbor statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

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