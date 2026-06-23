Irkutsk State Agrarian University Invites Students to Explore Higher Education Opportunities at the II Indo-Russian Education Summit 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 23: Irkutsk State Agrarian University named after A.A. Ezhevsky invites Indian youth to pursue higher education in agricultural studies in the centre of Russia. Irkutsk SAU was established on May 9, 1934. At that time, the university was known as the East Siberian Agricultural Institute and consisted of four faculties: Agronomy, Zootechnics, Veterinary Medicine, and Agricultural Mechanisation.

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Today, the University is a modern multidisciplinary institution with strong personnel, scientific, and educational potential. The highly qualified teaching staff of the University makes every effort to ensure that student training meets the requirements of the labour market in the agro-industrial complex and other sectors of the economy. In 1979, the university opened a branch in the city of Chita, which was transformed into the Transbaikal Agrarian Institute in 2000.

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The university has formed a multi-stage education system: secondary vocational education, higher education (bachelor's, specialist's, and master's degrees), and postgraduate studies. Irkutsk State Agrarian University provides training in 63 main educational programs: 2 higher education specialities, 21 bachelor's degrees, 14 master's degrees, and 17 secondary vocational education specialities, as well as 9 postgraduate scientific specialities. There is also a preparatory Russian language course for foreign students.

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In total, more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students are currently studying at Irkutsk State Agrarian University. The village of Molodezhny, located in one of the most picturesque places in Irkutsk, is ready each year to accommodate new applicants in the university dormitories.

The university campus, situated 15-20 minutes from the city centre by bus, provides a comfortable and safe environment, as it is located outside the city in an environmentally friendly area on the banks of the Angara River. The university has 8 student dormitories, a gymnasium, stadiums, a skiing centre, student cafeterias, and rooms for self-study. Convenient public transportation connects the university campus with the city centre. Irkutsk is situated 60 km from Lake Baikal. The city has an airport, a railway station, and an intercity bus station. Irkutsk has a population of about 620,000 inhabitants, of whom approximately 30% are students, including more than 5,000 international students from 50 countries. The minimum wage in Irkutsk is about 30,000 rubles per month. Education fees are about 200,000 rubles per year. Talented students may be granted a government quota by the Russian authorities to study free of charge at any level of their academic journey.

Over the past 90 years, 50,000 students have graduated from Irkutsk State Agrarian University, including specialists, bachelors, and masters, for the agricultural sector of Siberia and other regions of the Russian Federation. About 1,000 graduates are citizens of foreign countries, including Mongolia, China, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and African countries.

Irkutsk State Agrarian University named after A.A. Ezhevsky has about 100 existing agreements with foreign partner universities. The contingent of foreign students is about 900 people from 25 countries.

For applicants to higher education programs, there is a requirement for proficiency in the language of instruction at the B1 level (for English-language programs) or TRFL-1 (for Russian-language programs).

Degree Programmes: Veterinary Medicine, Zootechny, Technology of Production and Processing of Agricultural Products, Veterinary and Sanitary Expertise, Aquatic Bioresources and Aquaculture, Bioecology, Forestry, Landscape Architecture, Agronomy, Agribusiness, Agrochemistry and Agro Soil Science, Land Management and Land Cadaster, Power Supply of Enterprises, Electrical Power Supply, Electrical Equipment and Electrical Technology in Agriculture, Technical Systems in Agribusiness, Technical Service in the Agroindustrial Complex, Operation of Transport and Technological Machines and Complexes, Applied Informatics, Economics, and Management.

To apply, please complete the online application form available on the university website using the link below: https://irsau.ru/structure/divisions/mo/ia.php

Contact Information: 664038, Russia, Irkutsk Region, Molodezhny Settlement, Irkutsk SAU

Website: http://www.irsau.ru

E-mail: inter-office-irgau@igsha.ru

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