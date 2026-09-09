IRRI, EY and S&P Global join BIRC 2026 as Knowledge Partners to bring global expertise to India’s rice industry

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 is set to strengthen its knowledge agenda with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), EY and S&P Global joining the event as Knowledge Partners, bringing together expertise in rice research, market intelligence and business strategy for India’s rice industry.

The partnership is expected to support nine dedicated Knowledge Sessions at BIRC 2026 covering key issues across the rice value chain, including global demand and supply, price forecasting, new market opportunities, payment and credit risks, shipping, quality and certification, trade policy, sustainability, milling profitability and value-added products.

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The participation of the three global institutions brings together complementary areas of expertise that are increasingly important for the rice industry amid changing global demand, volatile prices, evolving trade policies, rising logistics costs and growing sustainability requirements.

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IRRI will bring its scientific expertise in rice production, farming systems, climate resilience and sustainable practices. Its contribution is particularly relevant as rice production faces challenges linked to climate change, resource constraints, productivity and sustainability. These factors have implications for rice availability, quality, costs and competitiveness in international markets.

The institute's expertise will connect with BIRC sessions focused on crop surveys and price forecasting, sustainability and carbon credits, profitable rice milling and value-added products.

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S&P Global, meanwhile, will bring market and commodity intelligence to the conference. Rice prices are influenced by production estimates, weather conditions, inventories, government policies, trade flows, freight costs, currency movements and demand from importing countries.

Its expertise is expected to add a market perspective to sessions including Crop Survey and Price Forecasting, New Market Opportunities and Bulk and Container Shipping.

EY will contribute its business and strategic expertise, focusing on how research and market intelligence can be translated into business decisions. For rice companies, issues such as new markets, trade policy, documentation, insurance, credit, processing economics and value addition are closely linked to risk and profitability.

These areas are reflected in BIRC sessions on New Market Opportunities, Documentation, Insurance and Credit, Policy, Trade Schemes and Incentives, Profitable Rice Milling and Value-Added Products.

The three Knowledge Partners are expected to create a complementary knowledge ecosystem, with IRRI providing the science and research perspective, S&P Global offering market and commodity intelligence, and EY bringing business and strategic insights.

Together, these perspectives are intended to create a knowledge chain extending from production and sustainability to global markets and business decisions, particularly for India's complex rice ecosystem involving farmers, millers, exporters, logistics providers, processors, financial institutions and overseas buyers.

The nine Knowledge Sessions have been designed around questions with direct commercial relevance for the industry, addressing uncertainty in price forecasting, export opportunities, transaction risks, logistics, market access, the changing trade environment, sustainability, milling and value-added products.

The common objective is to move from information to actionable knowledge, helping Indian rice exporters, millers and other industry participants make better decisions on markets, pricing, risk, investment and competitiveness.

As the global rice trade becomes increasingly data-driven and interconnected, BIRC 2026's Knowledge Partnership with IRRI, EY and S&P Global is aimed at making scientific research, market intelligence and business strategy an integral part of the rice trade conversation and bringing these insights closer to decision-makers across the global rice value chain. (ANI)

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