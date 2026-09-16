Is it really worth investing a very small amount on a daily basis?

Investing ₹50 every day may not sound like something worth investing in. This amount one can easily use for a cup of tea or for taking a short trip. Does making such a small investment every day add any value? Yes, it might, particularly for the person who has not started investing yet.

It’s not only about how much money you’re putting into it. A small investment daily makes the whole process easier, helps you develop consistency and, eventually, helps you increase the investment amount as your income increases.

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What does ₹50 a day add up to? The figures become more significant if one considers not just a single day. Saving ₹50 daily means setting aside ₹1,500 monthly and ₹18,000 annually. If this goes on for 5 years, the total savings will be close to ₹99,000.

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This is simply the amount that you have contributed. If you contribute the money into a market-linked option like an equity mutual fund, then there are possibilities for growth. The returns earned on the invested amounts can earn more returns. But the returns are variable, and there could be ups and downs in the value of market-linked instruments.

In case you would like to know how a daily contribution can be accumulated for varied durations of time, a daily SIP calculator can help you get some figures. With its help, you can determine how much you will earn depending on your daily contribution, time period and expected rate of return.

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Choosing between daily and monthly investing Monthly SIP is more convenient for salaried investors. You get your salary on a monthly basis, set a certain sum aside and make automated investments. It might not be very useful to split the money into daily investment units.

In the case of freelancers and small businesses, the income can be irregular. The money might be received on different dates, which makes it difficult for them to commit on a monthly basis. In this case, smaller and more frequent investments may be more suitable.

Can small investments make market volatility easier? Market fluctuations may be uncomfortable, especially when you are new to investing. If you have invested a considerable sum of money and then the market begins to decline, there is a chance that you may begin wondering if you invested your money at the wrong time.

A good idea is to begin with a small amount, which can make the experience less stressful for you.

Consistent investing doesn’t prevent losses or provide guarantees on returns. However, this can assist in making you more at ease with fluctuations in the markets and remain committed to the long-term investment plan.

For beginners, a mutual fund app for beginners can also simplify the process of getting started and track their contributions through a single platform.

Keep your investment routine simple Some fundamental practices that can keep you consistent include: • Automate your investments whenever you can.

• Emergency savings must be kept separate from your investments.

• Avoid investing funds meant for your essential expenses.

• Keep a regular check on your investments without being influenced by the stock markets each day.

• Keep raising your investments according to your growing income.

It makes investing easy while also ensuring that your basic financial requirements are met.

Conclusion A small daily amount may not build up significant savings on its own, but it can be useful in building up a habit of disciplined investing. The point is not to stop after taking just one step forward. As your income changes along with your financial goals, so should your investing.

With an initial investment of ₹50, one starts to form the habit; while remaining invested, it gives your money the necessary time to grow, as well as increases your investments over time.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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