Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Some celebrity duos serve glamour, others serve gossip -- but this one is serving sandwiches, and they've quickly become the new talk of the town. Kapoor khandan ki beti Anshula Kapoor and the internet's funny man Aaditya Kulshreshth (a.k.a Kullu) have joined forces for what they call a "very tasty mission" of tracking down Mumbai's best sandwiches.

In a move that had fans instantly intrigued, both swapped their social media display pictures for quirky "Taste Bud" icons and updated their bios to match. Anshula now introduces herself as "Full-time Taste Bud. On my way to find city's tastiest sandwiches," while Kullu proudly declares, "Taste Bud here. Finding city's tastiest sandwiches. Sandwich Enthu + Flavour Detector."

The mystery didn't stop there. Soon after, each set out individually, sampling some of most iconic sandwiches across the city to find the creamiest sandwich. From Bombay Masala Toast to everyone's favourite Vada Pav, they showcased a running commentary through reels on Mumbai's most favourite sandwiches, giving their verdict on the creaminess of these sandwiches.

Speculation, of course, is sizzling. Is this the start of an OTT food travel series? A cross-country street-food challenge? Or simply the quirkiest foodie collab of the year? Fans are already tossing out theories, with one commenting, "Move over, food bloggers - there's a new sandwich squad in town," and another cheekily asking, "What's the tea... or should we say, spread?"

While the self-styled Taste Buds are keeping things deliciously mysterious, one thing is clear: the hunt for Mumbai' best sandwich powered by Hellmann's has officially begun, and the internet is hungry for more.

