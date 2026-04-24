Is Your Current BPH Treatment Ineffective? Experts Highlight Minimally Invasive Alternatives as a Solution

SMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: As men age, especially beyond 50,the likelihood of developing prostate enlargement increases significantly. This condition, known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), is a common, non-cancerous disorder affecting the male urinary system.An enlarged prostate compresses the urethra, restricting the flow of urine. If left unaddressed, it can lead to Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS), such as:

Advertisement

1) Weak and interruptedurine stream

Advertisement

2) Frequent washroom visits during night (nocturia)

3) Irreversible bladder damage in the long run due to incomplete voiding

Advertisement

These issues were once thought to affect only men over 50. However, early signs of BPH may appear as early as 40-45 years of age. Symptoms may include frequent urination during the day, the urgent need to locate a washroom when stepping out, or a persistent feeling of incomplete bladder emptying even after voiding.

For men seeking a long-term solution to prostate enlargement, medications may not always remain effective over time. Their side effects can also begin to interfere with daily life. Consulting a urologist early and choosing the right treatment approach based on individual needs can significantly improve quality of life.

Let's hear from our experts in urology about BPH and emerging treatment approaches.

First line options in BPH treatment-

Dr. Amlan Jyoti Sarmah explained that BPH is one of the most common conditions for which patients consult us. Before recommending any therapy, we typically advise a uroflowmetry test--a simple diagnostic tool that measures the speed and volume of urine flow. This helps us assess prostate enlargement, bladder muscle strength, or any obstruction.Based on these findings, we guide patients toward appropriate treatment options.

If a patient is younger, wishes to preserve sexual function, and wants to return quickly to normal life, we often recommend minimally invasive surgical treatments (MISTs). Many patients initially opt for medications but later return due to issues such as poor adherence or side effects like:

- dizziness

- sexual dysfunction (reduced libido, erectile dysfunction)

- retrograde ejaculation

If not meds, that what?

Dr. Biswajit Nanda shared that many men believe that the only alternative to lifelong medication is surgery--specifically, Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP). In TURP, prostate tissue is removed using a scope. Because tissue is resected, there are higher chances of:

- post-surgery catheterization,

- retrograde ejaculation,

- erectile dysfunction, and

- urinary incontinence.

To bridge the gap between medications and TURP, MIST procedures offer an effective middle ground. One such option is Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL), where implants relieve obstruction caused by an enlarged prostate, creating a continuous channel for urine flow without cutting or burning the tissue.

Emerging role of MISTs

Dr. Himesh Gandhi added that MISTs are gaining popularity because they offer faster recovery compared to conventional treatments. For example, the UroLift system (PUL) was among the first minimally invasive options approved by the US FDA.This procedure relieve obstruction and typically takes only 10-15 minutes. We have successfully used it in:

- Younger, working individuals who want to preserve sexual function and avoid downtime. Many return to routine activities within 2 days and notice improvement within a week.

- Older patients with comorbidities, who are already on multiple medications and may not tolerate anaesthesia well. PUL can be performed with minimal sedation and carries a lower risk of catheterization.

If you or someone you know is experiencing urinary symptoms, consult a urologist at the earliest. Timely treatment can lead to better outcomes, while delays may result in irreversible complications.Test your symptoms: IPSS Score Check

#BPH #ProstateEnlargement #UroLift #ProstaticUrethralLift #MinimallyInvasiveTreatment #MensHealth #Urology #ProstateHealth

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)