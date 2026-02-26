DT
ISAMRA Convenes its 68th Board Meeting; Focuses on Future Royalties, AI, International Expansion and One-Window Licensing

ISAMRA Convenes its 68th Board Meeting; Focuses on Future Royalties, AI, International Expansion and One-Window Licensing

PTI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
The Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) convened its 68th Board Meeting with its legendary Board of Directors in full attendance, reflecting strong unity and shared responsibility towards strengthening performers’ rights in India. Chairman Anup Jalota and Founder & Managing Director Sanjay Tandon led the meeting alongside Board Members Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Shaan, Talat Aziz and Niladri Kumar, who actively participated in key discussions shaping the next phase of ISAMRA’s growth.

The meeting focused on the future of royalties for singers and musicians, the emerging impact of Artificial Intelligence on the music ecosystem, international expansion strategies, institutional growth, and the roadmap towards implementing a streamlined One-Window Licensing Regime for users, stakeholders and artists together.

Founder and Managing Director Sanjay Tandon said, “ISAMRA was built to protect the dignity and financial royalty rights of singers and musicians. As technology evolves, especially with AI entering the creative space, our responsibility becomes even stronger. We are working towards a transparent, efficient and future-ready royalty system that ensures fair compensation for every performer, be it singer or musician. The vision is clear — growth, global reach and a structured one-window licensing mechanism that benefits both artists and industry.” Chairman Anup Jalota said, “The music fraternity stands united in protecting the creative soul of our nation. Royalties are not a privilege, they are a rightful earning. ISAMRA is committed to strengthening governance and expanding its presence internationally so that Indian performers are respected and protected across borders.” Board Member Sonu Nigam added, “We are at a turning point where AI and technology can either empower artists or marginalise them. The only way forward is through strong policy, clarity and collective action. ISAMRA is working to ensure that singers and musicians are not left behind in this digital evolution.” Board Member Anuradha Paudwal said, “For decades, singers have given their voice to timeless music. It is our duty to ensure that those voices continue to receive their due, financially and morally. The one-window licensing regime will simplify processes while safeguarding performers’ rights, and the focus on future royalties reflects long-term thinking for the next generation of artists.” Board Member Shaan said, “Music connects generations, languages and cultures. But behind every song is a performer whose rights must be protected. ISAMRA’s vision of a transparent royalty system and global expansion is essential to ensure that artists are valued not just emotionally, but economically. We must future-proof our fraternity in the age of AI and digital transformation.” The 68th Board Meeting reaffirmed ISAMRA’s commitment to institutional growth, policy reform, and expanding its footprint internationally while strengthening India’s performers’ rights movement. The leadership concluded the session with a unified resolve to increase royalties for singers and musicians and build a transparent, forward-looking and artist-centric ecosystem for them.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

