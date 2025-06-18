ISAMRA Pioneers Historic India-Nepal Pact to Protect Singers’ Rights Across Borders

In a landmark achievement, the Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA) has spearheaded a bilateral agreement between India and Nepal to ensure fair copyright enforcement and royalty sharing for singers and musicians across both nations.

Advertisement

This milestone pact enables mutual recognition of performers' rights, laying the foundation for transparent and structured royalty payments whenever music is played, performed, or broadcast across the borders of the two culturally rich neighbours. It comes in the wake of collaborative conversations at the Asian CMO Forum in Tokyo, where leaders from ten Asian nations, along with SCAPR and WIPO, discussed IT-driven solutions for seamless cross-border copyright enforcement.

Sanjay Tandon, Founder and Managing Director of ISAMRA, hailed the agreement as a powerful step toward regional solidarity for performers’ rights.

Advertisement

“This is more than a contract. It’s a promise of dignity and justice for every artist whose voice transcends borders,” he stated. “India and Nepal have always shared melodies; now we share responsibility too.” The agreement is expected to open pathways for Indian and Nepali singers to collect royalties in each other’s countries through a standardized and tech-enabled mechanism, setting a precedent for future cooperation across South Asia.

By championing this initiative, ISAMRA continues to lead from the front, creating a stronger, fairer framework for artists in the region and elevating India’s role as a global leader in performers' rights management.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).