ISB DLabs and HCL Foundation Launch 'DiscoverShe' to Empower Women Micro-Entrepreneurs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, has recently launched DiscoverShe in Bengaluru with its inaugural two-day bootcamp. The initiative aims to empower 400 women micro-entrepreneurs from urban and peri-urban India through MSME digitisation and capacity-building interventions.

The programme, anchored by city-level bootcamps, offers hands-on training in digital storefront creation and e-commerce, financial and digital literacy, access to microfinance, skill development, mentorship, detailed project report (DPR) preparation, and three months of post-financing handholding and mentorship support.

With this multi-pronged approach, DLabs and HCL Foundation will support women entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, including artisans and craftspersons, agri and allied businesses, modern micro-enterprises, service providers, and home-based ventures, enabling them to explore growth opportunities and unlock their potential.

Saumya Kumar, CEO of DLabs and Director of ISB I-Venture, said: "DLabs strongly believes that micro-entrepreneurs can play a crucial role in meeting industry needs and driving socio-economic transformation. In partnership with the HCL Foundation, we aim to empower women micro-entrepreneurs to achieve meaningful impact. We remain committed to providing world-class support to entrepreneurs eager to make a difference."

Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President-Global CSR of HCL Foundation, said: "Our collaboration with ISB DLabs is designed to not only equip 400 women micro-entrepreneurs with digital and business skills, but also to walk alongside them through incubation, access to markets, finance, and mentorship. This initiative is about unlocking potential, fostering resilience, and ensuring that women-led enterprises can thrive and scale in today's dynamic MSME ecosystem."

The DiscoverShe journey will feature 10 bootcamps, a detailed project report (DPR) handholding, a grand finale, and incubation support at DLabs. The focused cities of DiscoverShe include Bengaluru, Madurai, Hyderabad, and Mohali, equipping women-led micro-enterprises with the tools to build resilience and scale sustainably.

