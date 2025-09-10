ISB Leadership Summit 2025 Addresses Skills Leaders Need for the Future

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10: The Indian School of Business (ISB) successfully hosted its flagship annual leadership conclave, the ISB Leadership Summit (ILS) 2025, at its Hyderabad Campus. Organised by the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP YL and PGP MAX classes of 2026, the summit brought together an exceptional array of corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who shared invaluable insights and perspectives with ISB students, preparing them to lead in a rapidly changing world.

Focusing on the theme 'Leadership in Times of Change and Ambiguity,' Suresh Nanduru, India Lead - Strategy & Consulting Global Network, Accenture, delivered an insightful address at the Summit on navigating leadership in times of change and ambiguity. He shared transformative experiences from leading a 500-person team through an unprecedented client engagement in Europe and Accenture's strategic pivot from fast follower to innovation leader. He stressed that leaders must believe in the possible, communicate continuously, and make courageous decisions even when outcomes are uncertain. He concluded by challenging attendees to seize leadership opportunities without waiting for complete clarity, asking them to reflect on what they would already be doing if they weren't waiting for certainty.

At the 22nd edition of ISB Leadership Summit, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, emphasised the scale and speed of global change, noting that rapid technological advances and shifting global dynamics are challenging long-held assumptions about leadership. He described this as one of the most turbulent periods in modern history and stressed the need for leaders to be adaptive across all sectors. Highlighting that this year's summit featured the strongest speaker lineup in his four years at ISB, he pointed to the unique impact of combining three ISB programmes for the first time.

He also urged participants to connect with leaders, shaping positive changes, underscoring that in times of uncertainty, the summit offered a unique chance to exchange ideas across sectors and explore solutions for the future.

Other sessions explored agility in the age of AI, leadership lessons from fashion and technology, purpose-driven leadership, entrepreneurial resilience, and the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. Speakers included Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra; Gurmit Singh, General Manager - APAC & MEA at Quora; Abhik Sanyal, CMO of DSP Ventures; Dr. Shahsank Sinha, CEO of Drools; Rahul Jain, Co-Founder of Epigamia; Harsh Lal, Co-Founder of The Souled Store; Dr. Garima Sawhney, Co-Founder of Pristyn Care; Aparna Kumar, Co-Founder of NexoraTech and former CIO of SBI; Venkat Pullela, CTO of Keysight Technologies; Rajagopal Krishnasamy, CEO of Cubic India; Khilan Haria, CPO of Razorpay; and Vishal Sharma, National Managing Director & President of Deloitte Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. The summit concluded with closing sessions that focused on driving product innovation from disruption to resilience and preparing organisations for the future through foresight and adaptability.

Through a series of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive sessions, the ISB Leadership Summit 2025 provided a platform for meaningful dialogue between established leaders and aspiring professionals. Participants concluded the day equipped with the foresight, adaptability, and resilience needed to lead effectively in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

