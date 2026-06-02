ISDI & SCAD USA Announce Global Experiential Design Pathway

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: ISDI has announced a partnership with Savannah College of Art and Design (Ranked #1 Design University in Americas and Europe by Red Dot and #15 globally in Art & Design by QS) to launch a global experiential design pathway. Students can start their Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at ISDI in Mumbai and go to SCAD's Atlanta USA campus and earn 15 international academic credits.

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In the first two years at ISDI, students build a strong foundation in design thinking, studio practice, interdisciplinary learning and industry-led projects and move to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the third year where they engage with two major-specific courses aligned with their discipline and participate in SCADpro, the university's innovation studio.

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Indian design students will get unprecedented exposure to some of the world's most influential creative ecosystems through SCADpro, widely recognized for its collaboration-driven model with leading global brands including Google, Apple, BMW, Chanel and many more. Through this experience, ISDI students will work on real-world design and innovation challenges, learning within the most futuristic design studio environments alongside globally recognized faculty, industry professionals and trend-setting brands shaping the future of design and innovation.

Following this international experience, students return to ISDI to complete their undergraduate studies and graduate with a B.Des. integrating global academic and industry exposure into their final stage of learning.

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"This collaboration reflects our commitment at ISDI - School of Design & Innovation to reimagining design education through global academic partnerships that are deeply connected to industry and practice," said Dr. Indu Shahani, Founding President & Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University. "It gives students the opportunity to learn within an international creative ecosystem at Savannah College of Art and Design, engage in real-world problem solving through SCADpro, and develop the perspective needed to lead in a rapidly evolving creative world," she added.

"We are excited to welcome ISDI students into SCAD's global creative ecosystem. There is strong alignment between the creative, industry-focused learning environment at SCAD and the kind of future-ready design education ISDI is building in India. Through SCADpro, students will experience cross-cultural collaboration, global perspectives and real-world creative innovation in a globally leading design environment", said Maken Payne, Executive Director of Partnerships at SCAD.

As India's creator economy accelerates, the launch of the SCADpro Global Experiential Learning Pathway reflects ISDI - School of Design & Innovation's commitment to globally integrated design education. The collaboration shapes globally aware designers prepared to operate across international creative ecosystems.

About ATLAS SkillTech University: ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai's business district, is India's first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare futureready leaders. Guided by the principles of India's National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS has 4 schools offering cutting-edge programs across four new-age streams:

1) ATLAS ISME: School of Management & Entrepreneurship

2) ISDI - School of Design & Innovation

3) ATLAS uGDX School of Technology

4) ATLAS School of Law

About SCAD: The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is one of the world's leading universities for art, design, innovation, and creative technology. Known for its industry-driven curriculum and interdisciplinary learning approach, SCAD empowers students across fields such as design, animation, fashion, film, business innovation, UX, and digital media, preparing them for impactful careers in the global creative economy.

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