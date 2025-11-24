DT
Home / Business / Isha Chhabra Unveils Soul-Stirring Music Video "Ishq Hai Azadi" sung A. R. Rahman

Isha Chhabra Unveils Soul-Stirring Music Video "Ishq Hai Azadi" sung A. R. Rahman

ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 24: Global Glow Films today dropped the mesmerizing music video "Ishq Hai Azadi, directed and performed by rising actor-director Isha Chhabra, with legendary composer and singer A. R. Rahman lending his inimitable voice and musical genius.

The video, now live on the Global Glow Films YouTube channel, present a beautifully cinematic tapestry of freedom, yearning and introspection. Chhabra's presence on screen is magnetic: she moves through expansive landscapes and intimate close-ups, delivering a performance that balances vulnerability and quiet strength. As the camera flows, her expressions evolve -- from wistful longing to liberated joy -- reinforcing the song's theme of a love that is "azadi" (free).

Rahman's voice glides over the gentle orchestration, weaving a soundscape that is both ethereal and grounded. The arrangement builds gradually, layering soft piano, sweeping strings, and subtle percussion to accompany Chhabra's on-screen journey. His signature melodic depth lends emotional weight to the lyrics, which speak of love as both a sanctuary and a path to self-discovery.

Behind the scenes, Chhabra also takes the helm as director, showcasing a refined visual sensibility that belies her relative newcomer status. With a clear cinematic vision, she frames every shot to reflect the emotional beats of the song -- whether in slow-motion sequences bathed in golden light, or in quiet, contemplative moments under open skies.

In an interview, Chhabra shared that the project was born out of her desire to explore storytelling "through emotion rather than dialogue." A. R. Rahman's music, she added, "gave life to every frame," making the collaboration deeply personal.

Early reactions to "Ishq Hai Azadi" have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising both the musical and visual artistry. As a filmmaker-actor working internationally, Chhabra is being hailed as a fresh and compelling new voice -- one who bridges global sensibility with heartfelt Indian storytelling. Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9t3r9vHmPo

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

