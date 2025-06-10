Ishaara Presents 'Bhojon Ghor' in Mumbai - A Culinary Tribute to the Flavours of Assam

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Ishaara proudly presents "Bhojon Ghor" -- an immersive Assamese culinary celebration that brings the vibrant spirit, heritage, and folklore of Northeast India to the table. Known for crafting meaningful dining experiences through the senses, Ishaara invites guests to discover the rich, yet often overlooked, flavours of Assam. This specially curated menu will be available at Ishaara's Mumbai outlet in Palladium Mall from June 6, 2025 onwards.

This menu will offer a specially curated set of Assamese recipes emphasizing local ingredients, classic preparation techniques, richly storied cultural heritage, and also to re-experience a food culture long eclipsed by more ubiquitous Indian food histories. Ishaara, with a universal, non-verbal dining experience, believes that food speaks a language of its own. Influenced by this thought, Bhojon Ghor is more than a meal; it's a dialogue between tradition and innovation, between memory and modernity.

Advertisement

"At Ishaara, we always try to create experiences beyond food," says Prashant Issar, Managing Director, Bellona Hospitality. "With Bhojon Ghor--designed with care, integrity, and a deep connection to the region--we bring to the fore Assamese cuisine's subtle yet intense flavors. Working with Gitika is a pleasure, thanks to her passion and talent, which is clearly evident in each dish."

"Bhojon Ghor is a testament to my heritage, the understated power of Assamese cuisine and the people who toil to keep its traditions alive every day," says Gitika Saikia, renowned for her efforts in reviving and propagating Northeast Indian cuisines. "I would like this menu to provide a glimpse to the guests about a culture whose cuisine talks softly but deeply."

Advertisement

A range of traditional Assamese dishes such as the earthy texture of bamboo shoots, the pungent flavour of fermented mustard, preparations of freshwater fish, wild leafy greens, and tender slow-cooked meats will be offered to guests at Ishaara, along with traditional beverages and sweets made from local and seasonal produce that highlight the essence of Assam.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: Phoenix Palladium - Ishaara

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)