Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10: Ishaara, a brand of Bellona Hospitality, hosted Women's Day Baithak today at Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow. The event successfully united distinguished women from various industries in Lucknow for insightful discussions in celebration of International Women's Day. A panel of women leaders shared their experiences on balancing professional and personal commitments while achieving success in entrepreneurship and leadership.

Ishaara redefines dining with an immersive experience where communication extends beyond words. Through the Women's Day Baithak, it provided a platform for meaningful discussions and networking. The event honored accomplished professionals, including Chef Sherry Mehta, Author & Entrepreneur, Leading Authority of Undivided Punjab and Himachali Cuisine in India; Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah, CEO, Lucknow Farmers Market & Social Entrepreneur committed to women empowerment; Shruti Shandilya, Co-Founder, Tirwa Farms; Neetika Arora, Interior Designer; and Iti Capoor, Vice President - Sales, Radio City. Other notable attendees included Dr. Aakanksha Godiyal, Founder & Consultant Dermatologist at Dr. OP Chaudhary Hospital & Research Centre; and Aprajita Sethi, Founder & Director, of Beautiful Minds Learning and Development Centre and President of Samagrah Foundation.

Also present were Dr. Surabhi Sahai, CEO, of Possible Education Pvt Ltd; Vani Anand, Founder & Designer, of fashion label VANI ANAND; Divya Bhattacharya, Actress & Theater Artist; Sunaeyaa Kapur, Founder of Trinayane F&B Redefined; Raina Pandey, Founder, Raina's Kitchen; Suvidha Amarnani, Founder & Creative Director, Hosting Happinez; Raj Smriti, Author, Creative Writer / Director FolkTales; Nidhi Rastogi, Managing Director, UNIWOODS, Proprietor, Healthworld Pharmacy & Director of Amrut Farm and Meenakshi Singh Agarwal, National Vice President, Women Wing of Samajwadi Party. These leaders from education, fashion, media, healthcare, and hospitality enriched the event, fostering meaningful conversations on leadership, innovation, and growth.

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, comments, "Ishaara is more than just a restaurant--it's where dining speaks beyond words. This event was not just about great food but about celebrating women who lead, uplift, and redefine success. From powerful stories to unforgettable flavors, it was a truly special afternoon of inspiration and camaraderie."

Inspired by their Punjabi heritage, Prashant Issar and Chef Sherry Mehta present the Undivided Punjab Pop-up Menu, available at Ishaara for 15 days until March 21st. The Baithak provided a meaningful platform to celebrate achievements, share insights, and promote inclusivity and empowerment for women across industries.

About Bellona Hospitality :

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: www.bellonahospitality.com/ishaara

