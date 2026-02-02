DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
ISM 2.0 signals shift toward digital economy, will create job opportunities: Supermicro's Country General Manager

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 marks a significant step in India's transition toward a digital economy, said Suresh Kumar Tulluri, Country General Manager at Supermicro.

Speaking with ANI on the announcements made in the Union Budget 2026, Tulluri said initiatives such as the revamped semiconductor mission, the data centre policy, and broader conversations on electronic manufacturing reflect the country's growing focus on digital infrastructure.

"Whether it is ISM 2.0, the data centre policy, or discussions about electronic manufacturing, all of this indicates that we are moving towards a digital economy," he said.

Tulluri emphasised that the maximum employment opportunities generated through these initiatives would be in research and development, skilled manpower training, and allied areas. He added that a strong job ecosystem would naturally support the creation of indigenous infrastructure required across electronic and semiconductor industries.

"With jobs, we will automatically be able to bring in whatever indigenous infrastructure is needed for all kinds of electronic industries," he noted, underscoring the long-term impact of ISM 2.0 on domestic manufacturing and technological self-reliance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full stack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains.

The focus will be on industry led research and training centres to develop technology and skilled workforce. Provision of Rs 1,000 crores has been made towards this for FY 2026-27. ISM 1.0 has expanded India's semiconductor sector capabilities and ISM 2.0 will build on the same. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

