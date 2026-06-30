ISPP Invites Applications for Public Policy and Executive Education Programmes

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New Delhi [India], June 30: The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) is inviting applications for its postgraduate and executive education programmes aimed at preparing the next generation of public leaders, policy professionals and systems thinkers.

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The programmes include the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy, Design and Management (PDM), the Understanding Government programme offered in collaboration with the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), and LokNeeti, a hybrid certificate programme in Public Policy, Data and Behaviour Change.

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Designed to bridge theory and practice, ISPP's programmes combine public policy education with management, design thinking and practical exposure to governance and policymaking.

Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy, Design and Management (PDM)

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ISPP's one-year Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy, Design and Management is designed for individuals seeking careers in public policy, governance, development and social impact.

The interdisciplinary curriculum integrates public policy, management and design to equip participants with the skills required to understand complex public challenges and design effective, people-centred solutions. Through experiential learning and practitioner-led teaching, students gain exposure to real-world policy issues and decision-making processes.

The programme also offers hands-on learning opportunities through initiatives such as the Writing and Communication Lab and the Policy Praxis Lab, enabling students to apply classroom learning to practical policy contexts.

Eligibility: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent. The programme is open to candidates from all academic disciplines and professional backgrounds, including recent graduates and working professionals.

Final Admission Assessment Round: 3-5 July 2026

Classes Commence: July 26, 2026

Understanding Government Programme

ISPP, in collaboration with PAFI, is also accepting applications for the next cohort of the Understanding Government programme.

Scheduled for July 17 and 18, the two-day in-person programme offers participants practical insights into India's governance structures, public institutions and policymaking processes. It is designed for professionals working in public affairs, government relations, consulting, development and allied sectors who wish to deepen their understanding of how government functions in practice.

Application Deadline: July 10, 2026

LokNeeti

Applications are also underway for the graduating class of December 2026 of LokNeeti, ISPP's four-month hybrid programme in Public Policy, Data and Behaviour Change.

The programme is designed for students and professionals seeking to strengthen their understanding of policymaking, data-driven decision-making and behavioural insights. Delivered in a hybrid format, LokNeeti allows participants to engage with contemporary policy challenges while continuing their academic or professional commitments.

- Eligibility: A bachelor's degree in any discipline.

- Application Deadline: July 30.

- Classes Begin: August 2026.

About ISPP

Established in 2018, ISPP offers postgraduate, certificate and executive education programmes that combine academic rigour with practical learning. Through close engagement with policymakers, practitioners and industry experts, the institution aims to equip learners with the knowledge and skills required to address complex public challenges and contribute meaningfully to governance and public service.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.ispp.org.in/

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