Israel Weapon Industries among first to embrace India's 'Make in India' initiative: CEO Shuki Schwartz

Israel Weapon Industries among first to embrace India's 'Make in India' initiative: CEO Shuki Schwartz

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) has been closely working with multiple Indian defence organisations and was among the earliest international companies to embrace the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative, said Shuki Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Israel Weapon Industries.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Schwartz highlighted that this has enabled the company to increase production volumes and strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

"For more than two decades, we have worked closely with India to equip its defence organisations. We are proud to be among the first international companies to embrace the Make in India initiative," the CEO of IWI said.

"We are fully open to deeper technology cooperation as the market and contracts demand. We are already producing barrels in India and are now in discussions on integrating the Arbel systems locally," he added.

A major pillar of IWI's India strategy is its partnership with the Adani Group through PLR Systems, he said. "Our partnership with the Adani Group through PLR Systems is strong and productive. Together, we are focusing on light weapon manufacturing and charting the next phases of our collaboration."

While acknowledging export potential in the future, Schwartz said IWI's immediate attention remains on India's sizable domestic defence market.

"India's defence market is large and diverse, with ample room for multiple players. Our products are among the highest-quality weapons systems in the world, and we see substantial opportunity here," Schwartz said.

He observed that the market is large enough to accommodate multiple manufacturers across various segments, while positioning PLR-IWI as a key supplier to the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs and other security agencies.

Reaffirming the company's long-term commitment, Schwartz stated that IWI intends to remain in India for many years, supporting and equipping the country's armed forces with advanced infantry solutions.

"We are in India to stay. Through PLR, we aim to equip the Indian forces across the infantry segment," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

