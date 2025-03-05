Istituto Marangoni Mumbai Expands Course Offerings with New Dynamic Programmes in Fashion Styling and Multimedia and Visual Design

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, a leading name in fashion and design education, is proud to introduce two new cutting-edge courses: Fashion Styling & Multimedia and Visual Design. These programmes are designed to equip aspiring professionals with essential skills to navigate and innovate in the ever-evolving fashion and design industries.

Fashion Styling & Multimedia Intensive - Develop Creative Visual Content for Fashion:

Fashion Stylists play a pivotal role in shaping the success of a fashion collection, brand, or product. Beyond managing contemporary, cultural, and aesthetic influences, they craft captivating, innovative, and effective communication strategies.

This intensive course offers a comprehensive approach to fashion styling, focusing on visual communication through photography, video, styling, and art direction. Participants will explore various media to create a professional portfolio, preparing them to step into the fashion industry with confidence. With an emphasis on both strategic and creative thinking, the programme delves into historical and cultural fashion contexts, industry trends, and brand identity, ensuring a well-rounded foundation in styling and multimedia content creation.

Visual Design - A Progressive Programme for the Next Generation of Graphic Designers:

The Visual Design course is part of Istituto Marangoni's Progression Programmes, which structure learning into two distinct levels. Starting with a foundational introduction, participants progress to a higher level of skill and study, preparing them to enter the dynamic world of design.

In today's fast-paced creative industry, graphic designers do more than just work with images. They shape the visual language of brands, communicate compelling messages, and engage audiences through a 360° design perspective. This programme explores innovative concepts in graphic design and new media, equipping students with the expertise to thrive in all creative industries.

Elevating Design Education in India:

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's new course offerings cater to diverse student needs. The Visual Design programme is an undergraduate course, whereas Fashion Styling & Multimedia Intensive is one-year intensive curriculum designed for distinct student profiles.

With the launch of these courses, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai continues its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in fashion and design education. By combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, these programmes empower students to push creative boundaries and redefine industry standards.

For more information on these courses and admission details, please visit Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's website.

