DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / ISWAI Launches National Movement - 'I-pledge to Never-Drink-and-Drive'

ISWAI Launches National Movement - 'I-pledge to Never-Drink-and-Drive'

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Road Safety Commitment Aimed at Driving Behavioural Change Across India

Advertisement

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), a key advocate for the Indian Premium Alcoholic Beverage Industry, announced a nationwide digital movement, ‘I-pledge to Never-Drink-and-Drive’ (I-Pledge NDAD), reinforcing its continued commitment to community well-being. The I-Pledge NDAD initiative is aimed at engaging the public to promote a culture of ‘never to drink and drive’, and encourage responsible consumption across India.

Advertisement

Starting with an impactful Never-Drink-and-Drive campaign in Lucknow and Chandigarh earlier this year, the movement now expands its national footprint, leveraging digital media to drive a sustained behavioural change.

To create wider awareness and build on this momentum, the ‘I-pledge’ movement invites citizens across India to voluntarily commit to ‘Never Drink and Drive.’ Hosted at the ISWAI’s website (pledge.iswai.in), the campaign enables citizens to take a simple online pledge and receive a personalized certificate acknowledging their commitment to this important cause. A real-time pledge counter highlights growing public participation, while social sharing with #NeverDrinkAndDrive helps amplify the message nationwide.

Advertisement

Speaking on the roll-out, Sanjit Padhi, CEO, ISWAI, said, “The ‘I-pledge’ movement is not just a digital initiative, it is a collective call for responsible behaviour. By empowering individuals to make a conscious commitment to never drink and drive, we aim to build a culture where safety is prioritised. The power of ‘I-pledge’ reinforces the fact that ‘change begins with you’.”

Sanjit Padhi further added, “Driving under the influence continues to be a leading cause of road accidents in India. Through the ‘I-pledge’ platform, we encourage citizens to choose safer alternatives, such as a designated driver, a cab, or not driving after drinking at all. With over 1,800 citizens already committed, the campaign calls on many more to take the pledge, spread awareness, and help make our roads safer for everyone.”

As a responsible industry body, ISWAI continues to create awareness among the public on safe consumption and safe driving through various campaigns, especially during festive seasons and celebrations, when socialising is common.

ISWAI calls upon citizens across India to take the I-Pledge and be part of this important movement.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts