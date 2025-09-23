DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IT companies likely to reduce H-1B visa impact by nearshoring, hiring local talent: Nuvama

IT companies likely to reduce H-1B visa impact by nearshoring, hiring local talent: Nuvama

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The IT companies are expected to find ways to soften the blow of the recent hike in H-1B visa fees announced by the U.S. administration, according to a report by Nuvama.

Advertisement

On Friday, September 19, US President Donald Trump passed an executive order imposing a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the current level of about USD 1,500.

The move is likely to affect the operations and financials of Indian IT firms, but analysts believe the overall impact will remain limited.

Advertisement

Nuvama noted that Indian IT firms have, over the past eight years, significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas. This shift has already laid the groundwork for mitigating the latest policy shock.

"We believe Indian IT companies shall mitigate this impact by higher nearshoring/offshoring and/or hiring local talent," the report stated.

Advertisement

However, the report also highlighted that some near-term financial and operational pressure is unavoidable. In the longer term, higher offshoring is expected to cushion much of the burden created by the steep visa fee.

The report added that most IT services companies are unlikely to pay the higher fee, as the economics of the visa have become unviable. The current median H-1B salary for Indian IT firms ranges between USD 80,000 and USD 120,000, and an additional USD 100,000 fee would make such visas uneconomical.

Instead, companies are expected to turn to alternative strategies. These include renegotiating contracts with clients to share the additional costs, hiring more local talent in the U.S., or expanding nearshoring to regions like Canada and Latin America to remain in the same time zone.

Another major lever will be increased offshoring to India or other cost-effective destinations.

"Over the medium to long term, the situation is likely to stabilise as the sector companies discover more ways to do business efficiently," the report added.

This could involve a stronger reliance on offshore staffing and greater local recruitment in overseas markets. However, the volatility in the near term is expected as the industry adapts to the higher cost environment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts