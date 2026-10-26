“It Is My Dream to Celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya”: Koji Sato

Ayodhya, October 26: “As soon as Dussehra ended, I came to Ayodhya in anticipation of Diwali. It is a privilege for me to be here. My dream is to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya at least once in my lifetime.” These remarks were made by Koji Sato, Director-General of the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, at the Indo-Japan Cultural Conclave 2026 held on Sunday at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University, Ayodhya.

He said that organising a Japan Foundation programme in India, in Ayodhya the sacred city of Lord Ram and at Ramayan University, established in the name of Lord Ram, was a matter of great significance. He added that India and Japan share several similarities that bring the two nations closer and strengthen their cultural bonds.

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The conclave was jointly organised by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University and Green Petals Trust, Meerut. The event focused on strengthening India-Japan cultural relations, highlighting shared values, and fostering mutual understanding among young people. Organised under Japan Month 2026, the programme witnessed the participation of more than 250 attendees. Around 80 students from various schools presented cultural performances showcasing the friendship between the two countries and their rich cultural diversity.

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Koji Sato Wins Hearts by Singing Hindi Songs

Koji Sato also expressed his affection for Indian music during the programme. He delighted the audience by singing popular Hindi film songs, including “Mera Joota Hai Japani,” “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge,” and “Bole Chudiyan, Bole Kangana.” His lively performance added a special touch to the occasion and beautifully reflected the spirit of India-Japan friendship.

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Expressing his gratitude to Ramayan University for hosting the event, Sato acknowledged the university’s support in making the programme possible as part of Japan Month.

Family Values in India and Japan Are Almost Identical: Ajay Prakash Shrivastava

Presiding over the programme, Shri Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, Chancellor of the university, expressed his gratitude to Koji Sato. He said that choosing Ramayan University in Ayodhya for this significant event was a matter of pride for the institution.

Highlighting the similarities between the two countries, the Chancellor said that India and Japan share almost identical family values. In both cultures, family, mutual respect, and human relationships hold an important place.

Referring to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Transcendental meditation technique, he observed that people in Japan were also able to understand and appreciate Maharishi Ji’s Transcendental Meditation during his travels across the world. He appreciated Koji Sato’s affection for India and his deep interest in Indian culture, adding that such initiatives play an important role in strengthening cultural connections between the people of the two nations.

Around 80 Students Present Cultural Performances

The Indo-Japan Cultural Showcase was one of the major highlights of the conclave, featuring cultural performances by around 80 students from various schools. An exhibition showcasing the cultures and traditions of India and Japan was also organised on the university campus.

Another key attraction was the “India-Japan Friendship Message Wall,” where students and visitors shared their thoughts and messages celebrating the friendship between the two countries.

Students, teachers, and school principals who participated in the programme were felicitated, and certificates were distributed in recognition of their participation.

The programme was attended by Prof. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the university; Prof. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr. Ratish Gupta, Director of Corporate Affairs; S. P. Verma, Director of Green Petals Trust; along with faculty members and university staff.

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