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Home / Business / IT Ministry to summon Meta on issue of child sexual abuse content on Instagram

IT Ministry to summon Meta on issue of child sexual abuse content on Instagram

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 3, (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will summon Meta, after reports claimed that Instagram, the social media platform run by Meta, was running advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse.

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Distribution of pornography and child sexual abuse material is a criminal offence in India under its digital laws. According to sources, the minister has taken cognisance of reports that Instagram showcased certain objectionable material that promoted child sexual abuse and has issued directions to officials to seek a response from Meta.

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A media report had claimed that Instagram hosted paid adverts with objectionable terms like "rape video" and "child video" with links to other Social Media channels where they can be purchased.

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In its response to the report, Meta said that it has disabled several adverts and suspended the accounts posting them.

Under Section 67 (B) of the IT Act, it is a punishable offence to publish or transmit material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc. in electronic form.

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Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) refers to material containing sexual images in any form of a child who is abused or sexually exploited, according to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Content posted on these social media intermediaries is guided by their content policy and community guidelines, and users can report or flag material that they find inappropriate or violating their community guidelines. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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