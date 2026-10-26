NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: OVS, Italy’s leading fashion retailer, has opened its largest store in India at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Spanning approximately 12,400 sq. ft., the store marks an important milestone in the brand’s India journey, introducing a flagship-style retail experience that brings together an expanded range of collections in a spacious, contemporary setting. Designed to offer consumers a more immersive way to discover the brand, the store reflects OVS’s approach to making Italian design and contemporary fashion affordable to a wider audience, while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability.

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The store brings together OVS’s diverse portfolio across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, featuring collections from OVS, PIOMBO, Les Copains, B.Angel and OVS Kids.The store also introduces MYA, OVS’s curve collection, to its Indian portfolio, further broadening the brand’s offering and bringing more inclusive fashion choices to Indian consumers.

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At the heart of OVS’s vision is the belief that style, quality and design should be accessible to everyone, interpreting fashion as an inclusive form of personal expression, rooted in people’s everyday lives.This philosophy is captured by the claim “Love People. Not Labels”. Driven by the goal of building brands for people not labels for status, OVS celebrates individuality, diversity and the freedom to express one’s own style, beyond stereotypes. Over time, OVS has evolved this vision into a true “House of Collections” model bringing together a portfolio of distinctive and complementary brands under one strategic umbrella, each with its own style, identity, aesthetic and community.

OVS entered the Indian market in 2025 with its first store at Pacific Mall, New Delhi, followed by its Mumbai debut at Sky City Mall, Borivali, in March 2026. The opening at R City Mall strengthens the brand’s presence in Mumbai, a key market within its India strategy, with its diverse consumer base and opportunities for further retail expansion.

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Speaking at the launch, Sundeep Chugh, Managing Director, OVS India, said, “The opening of our largest store in India reflects our objective to build a meaningful and long-term presence in the market. With a flagship-style experience and a broader portfolio of brands, we aim to enrich the customer experience and to make contemporary Italian style accessible to Indian consumers while offering them greater choice across categories. Mumbai remains an important market for us as we continue to build our footprint in India.”

Building on its growing presence, OVS India plans to open four additional stores by the end of 2027, taking its total retail network to seven stores. The expansion roadmap includes key markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai and its surrounding regions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Vashi, as well as Pune, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The brand will focus on suitable mall destinations across Tier 1 cities and select Tier 2 markets.

Globally, OVS operates over 2,600 stores across multiple markets.The brand continues toadvance its responsible fashion efforts through responsible sourcing, water-efficient processes and the use of recyclable materials.

Store Overview:

Store Name: OVS, R City Mall,Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Opening Date: 23 October 2026

Sales Area: Approximately 12,000 sq. ft.

Address: Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086

About OVS

OVS S.p.A. is Italy's leading clothing group for men, women and children, with operations also spanning the beauty and home decoration segments. With a network of more than 2,600 stores in Italy and internationally, the majority operating under the OVS and Upim banners, the Group offers a broad portfolio of proprietary brands including PIOMBO, OVS Kids, Les Copains, Blukids, Stefanel, Goldenpoint, CROFF(home decoration) and Shaka (beauty). Listed on Euronext Milan since 2015, in 2025 OVS recorded sales of EUR 1.746 billion and achieved an EBITDA of more than EUR 218 million.

The brands of the portfolio:

OVS is at the heart of the Group: contemporary, accessible Italian fashion for women, men and children, designed to be part of the everyday lives of a broad and diverse audience.

OVS Kids translates the same values into childrenswear, with versatile, comfortable and contemporary collections designed to accompany children through the different stages of growing up.

PIOMBO, born from the creative vision of Massimo Piombo, brings a distinctive approach to fashion within the Group, combining a sophisticated culture of colour, research, international influences and Italian elegance reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

Les Copains reinterprets the heritage of the historic Italian brand through a refined, contemporary vision of femininity, balancing tailoring, lightness and timeless elegance.

B.Angel speaks to a younger generation through an urban, immediate and trend-driven aesthetic, influenced by digital culture and contemporary codes.

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