Italian Leading Fashion Group OVS Opens its Store in New Delhi

Rs Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden welcomes Italy's iconic fashion brandRs

Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OVS, Italy's leading fashion brand, opened its doors in India with the launch of its flagship store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. The mall is one of Delhi's most iconic shopping destinations, celebrated for its dynamic mix of international brands, immersive experiences, and trendsetting lifestyle offerings. The grand opening marks a major milestone in OVS' global expansion, bringing Italian design, craftsmanship, and contemporary style to Indian customers.

Advertisement

Ahead of the official store opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in front of a cheerful crowd of customers eagerly waiting to step inside. The first 100 shoppers received exclusive gifts, including a gift hamper on purchases of INR 6,000 or more.

Advertisement

Spread across 9,000 sq. ft., the new OVS store drew a strong turnout of Delhi shoppers and fashion enthusiasts, who explored the brand's diverse collections for the first time. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, the store reflects OVS' mission of making Italian design, modern style, and trend-forward fashion accessible to all.

Ahead of the store launch, OVS unveiled an exclusive pop-up installation inside the mall from 20th September to 21st October designed to offer shoppers a first-hand preview of the brand's Italian style and design sensibilities. Styled like a vibrant European tram, the experiential space showcased curated apparel from OVS' latest collections, allowing visitors to interact with the brand and get a sense of its quality and aesthetic.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the global significance of this launch, Carmine Di Virgilio, Global Chief Retail Officer, OVS, said, "India is one of the world's most exciting fashion markets, and we're thrilled to bring OVS here. With our blend of Italian design, affordability, and sustainability, we aim to offer style that's accessible and meaningful. 'Love People, Not Labels' is at the heart of what we do, celebrating individuality and connecting authentically with our customers. This launch is an important milestone in our international growth journey and underlines our commitment to serving fashion-forward customers across diverse markets."

Mr. Sundeep Chugh, Managing Director, OVS India, added, "The overwhelming response to our debut in Delhi is a testament to the city's appetite for international fashion experiences. Our flagship store offers a modern, seamless shopping experience that reflects our Italian roots while catering to the tastes of Indian consumers. OVS will quickly become a trusted name for those who seek quality, style, and value, all under one roof."

Inside the new store, shoppers can discover an extensive range of offerings, from everyday essentials to premium collections such as OVS mainline, PIOMBO, B.Angel, Les Copains, Utopja, Altavia and BST. Each collection is thoughtfully designed and developed by the OVS design team, combining modern aesthetics with high-quality fabrics to meet the evolving preferences of style-conscious Indian consumers

Store Overview

Store Name: OVS Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden New Delhi

Opening Date: October 14, 2025

Sales Area: Approximately 9,000 sq. ft.

Opening Hours: 11: 00 AM to 10.00 PM

Address: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Rd, Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018

About OVS:

OVS S.p.A. dominates the Italian fashion market for the whole family through its iconic apparel brands, including OVS, OVS Kids, Stefanel, PIOMBO, Upim, BluKids and CROFF (home decoration). As the undisputed leader in the manufacturing and retail of private label clothing in Italy, OVS has adopted an innovative business model that blends physical and digital experiences. It also forms successful partnerships with third-party brands, such as GAP that is distributed in Italy by the Group. OVS S.p.A. counts over 2000 stores both domestically and internationally with net sales of 1,631 million euros in 2024. Since going public in March 2015, OVS has continued to innovate and grow in the fashion industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796805/OVS_Store_New_Delhi.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)