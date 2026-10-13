Italian Soft Wheat Flour Exports Maintain Positive Momentum, Driven by the Commitment and Capabilities of the Italian Milling Industry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 13: Italian soft wheat flour exports continue to perform strongly on international markets. According to the Italian Association of Millers Italmopa-Associazione Industriali Mugnai d'Italia, the latest ISTAT (the Italian National Institute of Statistics) data confirm that the positive trend in Italian soft wheat flour exports is firmly established.

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In the first half of 2026, Italian soft wheat flour exports reached 202,654 tonnes, up 14.83% compared to the same period in 2025. This growth puts year-end projections on track to reach the 400,000-tonne mark. Growth is being driven mainly by the United States, which has taken the lead in the export rankings following record first-half growth of +38.42%. The United States has thus become the leading export market, ahead of France (+9.22%), Germany (+11.11%) and Spain (+23.1%).

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The careful selection of the finest wheat, regardless of origin, the milling industry's excellence and know-how, underpinned by expertise and state-of-the-art milling techniques, and its ability to meet the specific requirements of premium market segments abroad, from pizzerias to high-end patisseries, remain the strategic drivers of this success, pointing to a solid and lasting outlook for years to come.

Through investment in quality, milling technology and innovation, the Italian milling industry has made soft wheat flour a truly premium ingredient and an indispensable ambassador for authentic Italian food culture on global markets.

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About Pure Flour from Europe

Launched in 2021, Pure Flour from Europe is a campaign co-funded by the EU and promoted by ITALMOPA, the Italian Association of Milling Industries, to build awareness of the quality, safety, traceability and versatility of European soft wheat flour.

In India, the campaign works with chefs, bakers, importers, food manufacturers, HoReCa professionals and the media through educational initiatives, product demonstrations, recipe development and industry engagement.

As India’s food sector continues to evolve, the campaign aims to deepen understanding of how European flour can support professional users across both traditional and contemporary applications, while strengthening connections between the European milling industry and the Indian food trade.

For more information about Pure Flour from Europe, or on the planned activities and events, visit our website, email us, or follow us on our social profiles as follows:

Website: www.pureflourfromeurope.com

- Instagram: pureflourfromeurope

- Facebook: pureflourfromeurope

- Email: contact@pureflourfromeurope.com

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