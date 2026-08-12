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Home / Business / ITC Infotech Strengthens Strategic Tech Partnership With British American Tobacco (BAT) in New Multi-year Mandate

ITC Infotech Strengthens Strategic Tech Partnership With British American Tobacco (BAT) in New Multi-year Mandate

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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London [UK]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 12: ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced a landmark multi-year strategic technology deal with British American Tobacco (BAT). Along with BAT, ITC Infotech will accelerate the transformation of BAT's technology landscape to drive AI-enabled innovation, strengthen skills, and improve efficiencies.

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In this expanded partnership, ITC Infotech will provide technology services to BAT across Poland, Romania and India. ITC Infotech will also continue to collaborate with BAT to scale capabilities at the newly launched BAT Future Capabilities Centre in India, while supporting BAT's existing technology hubs in Malaysia and Mexico.

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This new strategic deal will deepen an already well-established partnership between ITC Infotech and BAT, streamlining end-to-end technology delivery and improving speed, efficiency, and service quality.

As part of the deal, ITC Infotech will strengthen its footprint and onshore capabilities in Europe, which will be strategically redeployed over time to support continued growth across the region.

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Commenting on the partnership, Jean-Pierre Cussac, Global Head of IDT Services and Tech Delivery, BAT, said: "Partnering with ITC Infotech enables us to enhance resilience, innovation and agility across our technology operations. Their delivery excellence and domain strength make them a trusted partner as we streamline our operating model, simplify managed services and prepare for the next phase of digital transformation."

Manas Chakraborty, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech, stated: "This strategic programme marks a milestone in our European growth roadmap as well as in our decades long partnership with BAT. We at ITC Infotech, look forward to working closely with our BAT colleagues in Poland and Romania. This partnership will bring together the exceptional domain experience and complementary technology skills of the two teams which will significantly augment the collective service delivery standards. This alliance reflects our commitment to accelerate BAT's transformation. Going forward, we envisage many such outcome-oriented long term collaboration opportunities with our clients worldwide."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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