itel retires Type B charging across portfolio - now all itel Feature Phones will come with Type C charging support

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 30: itel, one of the leading technology brands of India, has disrupted the mobile industry with its latest initiative. In a landmark move, itel bids farewell to Type-B charging, ushering in a new era of universal Type-C charging across its entire feature phone portfolio, setting a new benchmark for the segment. This industry-first initiative by itel - the No.1 Feature Phone Brand in India - is poised to reshape the feature phone landscape and inspire a new era of innovation. While itel already offers full Type-C charging across its smartphone portfolio and select feature phones, it is now extending Type-C charging across its entire feature phone lineup, including the entry-level segment - raising the reliability quotient across all models.

Advertisement

This transition marks a significant leap forward for the millions of feature phone users across Bharat, who rely on their devices every day for communication, digital payments, entertainment, and essential connectivity. With the inclusions of Type-C charging to the lowest priced feature phone segment, itel is making a premium technology convenience accessible to everyone - something that is not being offered by other competitors in India. By democratizing Type-C charging, itel is reinforcing its commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that improves the lives of millions of consumers across Bharat.

Advertisement

The introduction of Type-C charging is a natural extension of itel's commitment to reliability and consumer-first innovation for Bharat. By embracing the universal charging standard across its feature phone portfolio, itel is delivering a more dependable and convenient experience that consumers across Bharat can trust every day. itel is also announcing that it is going to launch its blockbuster feature phone Heera in the entry level segment - which will also be equipped with Type C charging support.

itel has a massive presence in India - currently present in more than 1.3 Lakh retail outlets, further complemented by a robust network of 1000+ service centres. The brand also offers a very attractive 1-year Counter Replacement offer for any manufacturing defect in feature phones - any customer can replace their feature phones at retail outlets if it contains any manufacturing defect within a year of purchase.

Advertisement

About itel

Established over 16 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting "Enjoy Better Life" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to Provide budget-friendly consumer electronic Products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 16 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally. itel has a Product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances and laptop Products and in 2021, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

Website: www.itel-india.com | Facebook: itelmobileindia |Instagram: itel_india | Twitter: itel_india

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)