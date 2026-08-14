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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's No.1 tractor export brand and the owner of flagship brand Sonalika Tractors, is all set to establish a new 25-acre Global Research & Development Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The development follows a meeting between Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, and ITL's Management in Lucknow. The new proposed Global R&D Centre by ITL is envisioned as a global advanced engineering hub for building future-ready technologies and farmer-centric innovation.

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The new greenfield facility represents a natural progression of ITL's three-decade journey of transforming agriculture through its 'Jeetne ka DUM'. The meeting centred on ITL's vision for its next phase of agricultural innovation and how the brand is aligned with Uttar Pradesh's growing role as a destination for technology-led industrial investment. This new facility will further strengthen ITL's capabilities to create a powerful ecosystem where engineering expertise is combined with insights from farmers to develop agri solutions tailored to Indian & global market needs. The new centre is also expected to contribute to the state's broader innovation ecosystem through high-value engineering, skill development, employment generation and technology-led industrial advancement, marking a significant step in the company's long-term innovation roadmap for the state

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Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "It was an honour to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, and share our vision for ITL's new 25-acre Global R&D Facility in Greater Noida, UP. This marks a significant step towards shaping the next frontier of agricultural innovation for us at ITL, and we are deeply grateful for his encouragement, confidence, and inspiring leadership that supports the business ecosystem to flourish. His decisive vision for a progressive, technology-driven Uttar Pradesh inspires us to think bigger, move faster, and build for the future.

Our ambition is to create a globally benchmarked institution for agricultural research and innovation - developing technologies that empower farmers, transform agriculture, and redefine what is possible. From Uttar Pradesh, for India and the world - we look forward to building the future of farming."

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