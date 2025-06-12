DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / ITM University Gwalior &amp; Microsoft Unite to Build Tomorrow's Tech Leaders

ITM University Gwalior & Microsoft Unite to Build Tomorrow's Tech Leaders

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12: Paving the Way for Innovation, Global Competitiveness, and Excellence in Higher Education - ITM University Gwalior

The best university in Madhya Pradesh, ITM University Gwalior, has taken a giant leap towards digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Education. This landmark partnership aims to empower students and faculty with world-class digital skills, globally recognized certifications, and enhanced employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay (Vice Chancellor, ITM University Gwalior), Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar (Registrar Incharge), Rahul Bhargava (Director, R.Dot Venture), and senior faculty members from the School of Computer Science and Applications.

A Strong Step Toward a Tech-Ready Future

Advertisement

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay stated, "This MoU is not just a partnership but a concrete step towards innovation, global competitiveness, and excellence for our students and faculty."

Registrar Incharge Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar added, "This initiative places ITM University Gwalior as a leadership center ready for the digital age, equipping students with both degrees and globally valued certifications."

Highlights of the Collaboration

Microsoft Certified Courses & Certifications: Students will get access to industry-relevant certifications in Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Office 365, and more.

Structured Technical Training: Expert-led sessions and practical labs will enhance students' technical abilities and real-world problem-solving skills.

Global Exposure & Mentorship: Students will be mentored for international competitions, scholarships, and certification programs.

Microsoft Certification Center Status: ITM University Gwalior will be officially recognized as a Microsoft Certification Center, with two state-of-the-art labs aligned with Pearson VUE and Certiport standards.

This collaboration further strengthens ITM University Gwalior's position as the best university in Madhya Pradesh, committed to preparing students for success in the digital world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts