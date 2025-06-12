SMPL

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12: Paving the Way for Innovation, Global Competitiveness, and Excellence in Higher Education - ITM University Gwalior

The best university in Madhya Pradesh, ITM University Gwalior, has taken a giant leap towards digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Education. This landmark partnership aims to empower students and faculty with world-class digital skills, globally recognized certifications, and enhanced employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay (Vice Chancellor, ITM University Gwalior), Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar (Registrar Incharge), Rahul Bhargava (Director, R.Dot Venture), and senior faculty members from the School of Computer Science and Applications.

A Strong Step Toward a Tech-Ready Future

Advertisement

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay stated, "This MoU is not just a partnership but a concrete step towards innovation, global competitiveness, and excellence for our students and faculty."

Registrar Incharge Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar added, "This initiative places ITM University Gwalior as a leadership center ready for the digital age, equipping students with both degrees and globally valued certifications."

Highlights of the Collaboration

Microsoft Certified Courses & Certifications: Students will get access to industry-relevant certifications in Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Office 365, and more.

Structured Technical Training: Expert-led sessions and practical labs will enhance students' technical abilities and real-world problem-solving skills.

Global Exposure & Mentorship: Students will be mentored for international competitions, scholarships, and certification programs.

Microsoft Certification Center Status: ITM University Gwalior will be officially recognized as a Microsoft Certification Center, with two state-of-the-art labs aligned with Pearson VUE and Certiport standards.

This collaboration further strengthens ITM University Gwalior's position as the best university in Madhya Pradesh, committed to preparing students for success in the digital world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)