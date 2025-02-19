DT
PT
Home / Business / ITM University Gwalior Signs MoU with De Montfort University, UK

ITM University Gwalior Signs MoU with De Montfort University, UK

New Delhi [India], February 19: ITM University Gwalior has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with De Montfort University, UK, marking a significant milestone in academic collaboration and international education.
ANI
Updated At : 10:12 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
SMPL

The MoU was signed in the presence of distinguished dignitaries from both institutions. Representing ITM University Gwalior were Prof. Dr. Yogesh Upadhyay, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Omveer Singh, Registrar; Dr. Shyam Akashe, Dean of International Cooperation; and Mr. Arpit Singh Chauhan, Director of Training Augmentation and Placement. D. Montfort University, UK, was represented by Paul Overton, Partnership Development Manager, and Lucia Paredes, Career Advisor.

A Step Towards Global Academic Excellence

During a press conference, Prof. Dr. Yogesh Upadhyay emphasized ITM University Gwalior's dedication to delivering innovation-driven, industry-relevant world-class education. He described the MoU as a landmark achievement that will enhance academic exchange, research collaborations, and career opportunities for students of both universities.

"The agreement will open doors for direct student admissions into various courses, facilitate Transnational Education (TNE), and promote faculty exchange programs. Additionally, it will enable collaborative participation in international research initiatives and internship opportunities for students," stated Prof. Upadhyay. He further highlighted that students pursuing postgraduate degrees will benefit from the expertise of faculty members from both institutions, strengthening the global learning experience.

ITM University Gwalior: Empowering Students for Global Success with Endless Opportunities

With this strategic advancement, ITM University Gwalior strengthens its reputation as a leading institution dedicated to providing world-class education and career opportunities for its students. Known for its modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and strong industry connections, ITM University has always been committed to providing academic excellence and innovation. The university's well-rounded approach to education, combining strong academic foundations with practical learning, ensures that students are prepared to tackle global challenges and succeed in their careers.

Visit http://itmuniversity.ac.in for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

