ITM University Gwalior Signs MoU with Lincoln University College Malaysia to Advance AI Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15: Reinforcing its position as the Best University in Madhya Pradesh, ITM University Gwalior has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lincoln University College, Malaysia. The agreement aims to promote innovation, research, and academic collaboration in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Global Exposure for ITM Students Through AI-Focused Programs

Under this MoU, 100 students from ITM University Gwalior will get the opportunity to study AI-based courses at Lincoln University College, Malaysia, every year. In return, Malaysian students will also be welcomed to ITM University to explore AI training and benefit from the advanced AI lab established on campus.

Vice Chancellor Emphasizes Innovation and Opportunity

"This MoU is a milestone in our journey toward excellence in AI education," said Prof. Yogesh Upadhyay, Vice Chancellor, ITM University Gwalior. "Our university is equipped with a cutting-edge AI lab, and this collaboration will enhance students' global exposure and career opportunities."

Lincoln University's Commitment to AI Education

Prof. Sandeep Poddar, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research & Innovation), Lincoln University College, Malaysia, added, "AI is the future, and our goal is to make global youth more aware of its potential. This partnership with ITM University, the Best University in Gwalior, will surely bring positive results for both institutions."

Mutual Benefits and International Certification

Along with student exchange, this MoU ensures that participants receive international-level certifications. These credentials will provide students with a competitive edge in their professional careers, especially in the dynamic field of AI.

Presence of Academic Leaders and Faculty Members

The signing ceremony, organized by the School of Management at ITM University's Turari campus, saw the presence of several dignitaries including Prof. Prashant Kumar Siddhey (HOD), Professor Vandana Bharti, and other senior faculty members.

ITM University Gwalior - Shaping Global Leaders

With this MoU, ITM University Gwalior further strengthens its reputation as a leading institution not only in AI innovation and global academic partnerships, but also in providing a well-rounded education. Recognized as the Best University in Madhya Pradesh, ITM offers students a perfect blend of cutting-edge academic programs, world-class infrastructure, modern AI labs, and international exposure.

In addition to academics, the university actively promotes sports, cultural events, entrepreneurship, and various student-led activities, ensuring overall development. With strong industry ties, highly qualified faculty, and a vibrant campus life, ITM University Gwalior truly shapes future-ready professionals.

Admissions for 2025 are now open - Step into a future of innovation, excellence, and endless possibilities at the Best University in Gwalior.

