iTokri Opens Festive 2026 With the Technique as the Collection: Bandhani to Banarasi, Every Shelf Named by Its Craft

VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28: The festive season arrives late this year. An extra lunar month has pushed Sharad Navratri to October 11 to 19, Durga Puja to October 17 to 19, Dussehra to October 20 and Diwali to Sunday, November 8, giving festive shoppers one of the longest run-ups in years.

Advertisement

iTokri.com, India's largest curated direct-to-consumer platform for handmade textiles and handicrafts, opens the season with its festive range organized by a principle it has held since 2012: the technique is the collection.

Advertisement

Where conventional festive retail groups products under labels like "festive wear" or "occasion wear," iTokri's shelves are named for the craft itself, and each one is stocked in depth. As of this release, the Bandhani shelf alone holds more than 3,000 pieces in stock, the Chanderi silk shelf more than 2,700, Kalamkari block printing more than 3,800, and the saree catalog more than 2,500, alongside dedicated in-stock ranges for Navratri jewellery and festive home decor. Every product page names the technique, the region, and the material.

The festive lineup runs on the crafts the calendar itself calls for:

Advertisement

- Bandhani, tied and dyed in Kutch, Saurashtra and Rajasthan, where artisans knot thousands of tiny points into the cloth before it touches the dye bath; a single stole can carry four to five thousand knots. Its colour-forward patterning belongs to Navratri's nine nights.

- Chanderi, the sheer silk-and-cotton weave from Chanderi town in Madhya Pradesh that old trade records praised as woven air; the classic proof of a fine Chanderi is that it passes through a ring. Suited to daytime pujas and functions where lightness matters.

- Jamdani, Bengal's fine figured weave, a sari of weddings and festivals that is kept and handed down rather than worn out. Durga Puja falls October 17 to 19 this year, and iTokri's dedicated Durga Puja saree shelf carries Jamdani and handwoven Bengal sarees alongside the pan-Indian festive range.

- Tussar, the wild silk led by Jharkhand's forest belts, its natural gold colour and slubbed texture the aesthetic identity of the fabric rather than a flaw. Its weight suits the evening events and winter weddings that follow Diwali.

- Kalamkari, from Andhra Pradesh in its two distinct traditions: hand-painted narrative cloth from Srikalahasti, and block-printed florals from Pedana. Festive gifting with a story literally drawn on the fabric.

- Chikankari, Lucknow's white-on-white hand embroidery, the quieter counterpoint for a season that does not always want brocade.

Banarasi, the canonical bridal brocade of Varanasi, for the wedding season that opens as the festive one closes.

"Festive shopping in India still defaults to 'something nice in silk.' We organize the season the other way around. When a customer shops for Navratri on iTokri, she finds Bandhani from Jetpur and Jamnagar, named as Bandhani, priced by the work in it. When Durga Puja comes, the Jamdani and handwoven sarees of Bengal are on their own Durga Puja shelf, not folded into a generic festive rack," said Nitin Pamnani, co-founder, iTokri.com. "The technique is the collection. That is what makes each piece different, and the artisan who made it is the designer, named on the page."

The festive range is live now at itokri.com, with new products added through the season; the platform adds around 500 new products every week across its catalog of 100,000+ listings. For international festive gifting, iTokri advises ordering by around October 16 for the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Australia, and by around October 21 for the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia; domestic orders are advised by around November 2 for delivery before Diwali. Every order ships from Gwalior with a handwritten note, and the season runs, as everything at iTokri has since 2012, without a single price cut.

About iTokri.com

iTokri.com is India's largest curated D2C platform for authentic handmade textiles and handicrafts. Founded in 2012 by Nitin and Jia Pamnani in Gwalior, the platform works directly with 10,000+ artisan-creators across 500+ craft clusters, listing 100,000+ products spanning handwoven fabrics, block-printed textiles, sarees, dupattas, stoles, home textiles, and craft supplies. iTokri ships to 125+ countries and adds around 500 new products every week. The artisan is the designer.

Media Contact:

iTokri.com

Email: press@itokri.com

Website: https://itokri.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)