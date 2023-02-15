ITR forms for AY 2023-24 notified

PTI

New Delhi, February 14

The finance ministry has allowed individuals against whom search and seizure operations were carried out by the I-T authorities to file revised income tax return in ITR-1 form for assessment year (AY) 2023-24. However, there are no substantial changes in the six income tax return forms catering to individuals, professionals and businesses, notified by the CBDT on February 10.

This year, CBDT has notified ITR forms 1-6, as well ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form in advance, a move that will give taxpayers enough time to prepare for relevant disclosures.