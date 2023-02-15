ITR forms for AY 2023-24 notified

New Delhi, February 14
The finance ministry has allowed individuals against whom search and seizure operations were carried out by the I-T authorities to file revised income tax return in ITR-1 form for assessment year (AY) 2023-24. However, there are no substantial changes in the six income tax return forms catering to individuals, professionals and businesses, notified by the CBDT on February 10.
This year, CBDT has notified ITR forms 1-6, as well ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form in advance, a move that will give taxpayers enough time to prepare for relevant disclosures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...