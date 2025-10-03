VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: In a proud moment for India's MSME sector, Media Trendz, a Delhi- based 360° branding and marketing agency founded by Rohit Kumar Singh, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best MSME of the Year 2025 in Branding & Marketing at the HT Media Bharat Nirman Conclave and Awards 2025.

The award was presented by Hon'ble Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth, at a glittering ceremony hosted at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The conclave, organized by HT Media, is widely regarded as one of India's leading platforms that recognizes excellence, leadership, and innovation across industries.

The evening was graced by eminent personalities from the film and entertainment industry, including acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, actress Nikita Dutta, and television host Anup Soni, who applauded the role of MSMEs in driving both economic and creative transformation in India.

Media Trendz: A Journey of Trust and Innovation

Founded with the vision of redefining how brands communicate, Media Trendz has grown into a trusted name in the fields of branding, marketing, and digital communications. The agency is known for its innovative campaigns that combine strategy, creativity, and technology to deliver measurable results. Over the years, it has worked across sectors such as real estate, healthcare, education, and lifestyle, building long-term relationships with clients across the country.

On receiving the award, Rohit Kumar Singh, Founder & CEO of Media Trendz, expressed gratitude for the recognition:

"It's not just recognition, it's a milestone for us. This award is not just about Media Trendz; it is about the trust and faith our clients have shown in us over the years. At the end of the day, our success belongs to them. Their belief in our vision and our ability to deliver has brought us to this stage. This motivates us to keep innovating, evolving, and setting higher benchmarks."

About Rohit Kumar Singh

Before establishing Media Trendz, Rohit Kumar Singh began his career as a journalist, which helped him develop a strong foundation in communication and storytelling. He later served as a Media Consultant with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, contributing to national-level campaigns and initiatives.

His transition from journalism to entrepreneurship has shaped his approach to branding -- blending narrative-building with modern marketing practices. Under his leadership, Media Trendz has emerged as one of the most promising MSMEs in the branding and marketing sector.

Recognizing MSME Excellence

The HT Media Bharat Nirman Conclave and Awards 2025 celebrated the outstanding contributions of entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses to India's growth story. By honoring Media Trendz, the conclave recognized the growing importance of branding and marketing agencies in helping businesses build visibility, engage audiences, and scale in competitive markets.

Industry experts at the event emphasized that agencies like Media Trendz are increasingly seen as

strategic partners in business transformation rather than just service providers.

Looking Ahead

Winning the Best MSME of the Year 2025 award places Media Trendz firmly among India's most promising agencies in the branding and marketing space. With an expanding portfolio, the company aims to further strengthen its presence across industries and deliver innovation-led, result-driven campaigns.

For Rohit Kumar Singh, this award is not only professional recognition but also a personal milestone -- validating his journey from storytelling in journalism to storytelling for brands.

As Media Trendz celebrates this achievement, the agency remains committed to empowering businesses with impactful strategies and creative excellence that contribute to India's larger growth narrative.

For more details visit :- https://mediatrendz.co.in/

