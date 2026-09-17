New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards on Wednesday welcomed the hosting of SEMICON India, calling the event a matter of "geopolitical significance" and highlighting the Netherlands's partnership with India on the strategic subject.

Speaking to ANI, Gerards said, " Well, we're very happy to be here for SEMICON India. It's of geopolitical significance, and we're proud to partner with India on this strategic subject."

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The Netherlands envoy also extended her wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

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She said, "And I do want to wish Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji a very happy birthday."

Her remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on Thurday at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, marking the start of a three-day national convention on the country's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

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The event, running from September 17 to 19, will focus on industry engagement, policy direction, and international partnerships. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the conference is organised jointly by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY, and global industry body SEMI under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem."

According to MeitY, the convention will gather over 600 exhibitors, including 300 international firms, across 15,000 square metres, alongside more than 150 speakers. The exhibition floor will feature six country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions, alongside dedicated segments for startups, student hackathons, and workforce development.

The event will also present an official review of manufacturing milestones. Under the Semicon India Programme, the Union government approved 12 semiconductor projects, with three approved units under Semicon 1.0 having commenced commercial production. The Union Cabinet has additionally approved the next phase, Semicon 2.0, structured around six core pillars.

Electronic design automation tools have been extended to more than 400 academic institutions and 105 startups, while 24 startups have secured approvals under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

"SEMICON India 2026 will adopt a comprehensive value-chain approach, showcasing the journey from semiconductor materials and manufacturing to advanced packaging, design, electronics and systems," the Ministry stated.

"The new 'Sand to Silicon to Systems' Value Chain Experience will provide visitors with an integrated view of the semiconductor ecosystem and demonstrate India's expanding capabilities across different stages of the value chain," the Ministry added. "The Startup Pavilion will showcase around 40 startups, while the Workforce Development Pavilion will provide a dedicated platform for talent, skills and career opportunities in the microelectronics sector."

The event will provide an important opportunity for Indian and international companies to explore partnerships, investment opportunities, technology collaborations and supply-chain linkages, further strengthening India's position as a trusted global semiconductor partner.

Key global and domestic enterprises participating in the exhibition and strategic roundtables include ASML, Applied Materials, Teradyne, Infineon, Ebara, Jabil, IBM Research, NXP, Tata Electronics, Micron, Merck KGaA, Rapidus, Lam Research, CG Power, Uno Minda, Advantest, Tokyo Electron and several other major industry players. (ANI)

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