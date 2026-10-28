PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 28: It’s Spotlight, the AI-powered Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising network from Skuka Solutions Pvt. Ltd., hosted The Spotlight Circle – Chapter Punjab at Homeland Regalia, Mohali, on Wednesday evening. The event brought Punjab’s leading advertising and media agencies under one roof to thank, connect with, and celebrate the company’s agency partners this festive season.

Advertisement

The evening opened with a press conference addressed by the company’s Directors, Sanya Jindal and Virkaran Singh, and its Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Rana.

Advertisement

Bridging traditional and modern advertising

Sanya Jindal spoke about how It’s Spotlight has scaled rapidly in a short time in the new age of advertising. She highlighted that the company gives advertisers a real-time dashboard showing how their ads are performing, much like the analytics brands are used to getting from digital platforms such as Meta.

Advertisement

“We have bridged the gap between the traditional way of advertising and the way today’s customers actually engage, and brought interactive solutions to the outdoor space,” said Sanya Jindal. “It isn’t just about digital screens and digital out-of-home. There are many interactive advertising opportunities ahead, which we will announce in due course.”

A Times Square moment for Indian cities

Virkaran Singh, Director, shared the company’s vision of bringing iconic screen culture to India. “New York has Times Square, London has Piccadilly Circus, and cities like Tokyo, Beijing and Los Angeles all have screen billboards that are world famous. We want to bring that culture and that excitement to India. Why should Indian cities be left behind?”

He said that taking over the screens at Cinépolis has been a game changer for the company. “Blockbusters are like festivals in India, and through our cinema screens we help advertisers make the most of those moments,” he said, adding, “Screen advertising is modern, but SpotX, our technology vertical, makes it futuristic.”

Reflecting on the company’s journey, he noted that It’s Spotlight installed its very first screen in Mohali, at CP67 Mall, and is now present in more than 20 states and union territories. He added that businesses of every size can benefit, with advertising on the network starting at just ₹6,000.

Transparent, measurable returns

Ashish Rana, CFO, said the company is focused on delivering clear, measurable returns on its clients’ advertising investment. “Advertisers should know exactly how, when and where their money is being spent,” he said.

He also announced a new instant booking feature that lets anyone book an ad on an It’s Spotlight screen and go live within minutes. The company is also encouraging personal messages and wishes on its screens, giving people a new way to make their loved ones feel special.

An evening of celebration

Following the press conference, guests from across Punjab’s agency community came together for networking, an awards and recognition segment honouring It’s Spotlight’s agency partners, and a festive dinner and celebrations.

About the speakers

- Sanya Jindal, Director — An Imperial College London alumna and former EY professional, Sanya identified the gap in digital screen infrastructure early and built the technology to solve it, taking Skuka from an idea to a scalable platform.

- Virkaran Singh, Director — Founder of Celeste Experience, Virkaran started out in a printing press at fourteen. His years in media and branding underpin the relationships and expertise behind Skuka’s media business.

- Ashish Rana, CFO — A Chartered Accountant (BA LLB) with over 15 years of experience in taxation, auditing, fundraising and corporate finance, Ashish leads Skuka’s financial strategy, compliance and business growth.

About It’s Spotlight

It’s Spotlight builds intelligent Digital Out-of-Home advertising ecosystems that help brands reach audiences where they live, work, shop and move — from cinema screens to prime mall placements. Blending human strategy with AI, computer vision and real-time data, the company offers audience profiling, dynamic content optimisation, footfall analytics and measurable campaign reporting. Its planning platform, SpotX, combines audience intelligence and predictive analytics to help brands identify high-performing locations and optimise media spend. The network spans 1,000+ screens across 20+ states and union territories, reaching over 100 million viewers. Brands that have advertised with It’s Spotlight include Audi, BMW, Toyota, Honda, Harley-Davidson, Reliance Industries, Fortis Hospitals, Crocs and La Pino’z. It’s Spotlight is a brand of Skuka Solutions Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mohali, Punjab.

Website: www.itsspotlight.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)