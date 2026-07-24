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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: As India's action-packed cricket schedule unfolds, brands are capitalising on the sport's unmatched reach to drive meaningful consumer engagement. ITW Universe, one of the world's leading sports, entertainment, and future media consulting firms, has brought together multiple brand partnerships for the India Tour of Zimbabwe T20I Series, which began on 23 July 2026.

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For the three match T20I series, brands from sectors such as financial services, education, healthcare, and entertainment have come on board as On-air broadcast sponsors. Their presence is seamlessly integrated into the live broadcast through key on-air graphics, ensuring consistent visibility and repeated brand exposure throughout the telecast. Among them, InsuranceDekho, one of India's fastest-growing insurtech platforms, is the On-air Co-Presenting Sponsor of the series.

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Ankit Agrawal, the Founder & CEO of InsuranceDekho said:

"Everything we do comes down to backing people so they move forward without fear. Our mission is to take insurance deeper into Bharat and we get there by backing our advisors, who in turn help crores of families in the country's smallest towns protect what matters most. Standing behind Team India is that same belief on its biggest stage: when someone has your back, you chase your ambition without fear. That is what "Bharat, Khul Kar Khelo means."

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Other brands onboarded for India Tour of Zimbabwe include the likes of Wildstone, Tata Motors, Dr. Ortho, Domino's, Mankind Pharma,Orn.com, Paisabazaar, Lexpure, AU Finance, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Basic Home Loans, C.V. Raman University, Delta Exchange, Featherlite, KEI Wires & Cables, Bharat Matrimony, Puro Wellness, Fogg Black and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

InsuranceDekho will also be the title sponsor of the upcoming test series during India's tour of Sri Lanka, with the two countries battling for the InsuranceDekho Cup. This association was also stitched by ITW Universe, who are exclusive commercial and on-ground rights partner of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"We are pleased to facilitate these associations to begin InsuranceDekho's exciting journey into cricket; it is the perfect fit as a platform for a brand like InsuranceDekho with a transformative mission. We look forward to seeing these partnerships come to life through premium broadcast and on-ground experiences." said Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder of ITW Universe .

"Cricket remains an unparalleled platform for brands to build visibility, connect with millions of fans, and create meaningful engagement at scale, no matter what segment they may be targeting or the industry they are from, and at ITW we strive to bring in innovative approaches to help them achieve their objectives", he added. Over the past 15 years, ITW Universe has enabled more than 5,000 brands to leverage cricket's prowess as a marketing platform by introducing them to the game through different associations and partnerships such as on-ground sponsorships, features on TV broadcast and streaming, and other integrations.

The three-match T20I bilateral series is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare from 23 to 26 July 2026. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Unite8. The India vs Sri Lanka test series begins on 15 August 2026 and will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

About ITW Universe

ITW Universe is India's only 'Full Stack' agency offering a full range of services across the domains of Sports, Media and Entertainment with the vision to enable clients to leverage opportunities in these high-impact platforms through a Single Window. Often described as the Swiss Knife of Sports, Entertainment, and Media, ITW brings together strategy, media, talent, technology, and execution under one roof.

The Unique Blend of Industry Experience combined with the ability to provide every service offering in the book makes us a One-Stop Solution to offer a 360-Degree Suite of Services.

We work with leading boards and sports governing bodies, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia (CA), Cricket South Africa (CSA), Cricket Ireland (CI), among others. We also partner with premier leagues and franchises such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), ILT20, the Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as well as leading global brands including Coca Cola, Uber, MasterCard, Oppo, Herbalife, Hyundai, Marriott Bonvoy, Amul, HSBC, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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