ITW Universe Highlights India-Afghanistan T20I Series as a Cricket Springboard into the Festive Season

Rs The three-match series presents brands with an opportunity to build visibility ahead of India's festive advertising season Rs New Delhi, 21st August 2026: As India’s festive season approaches, the upcoming three-match India–Afghanistan T20I series is set to offer brands and media planners a timely opportunity to engage with cricket audiences ahead of one of the busiest consumption periods of the year.

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Beginning in September, with the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the series will see Afghanistan host reigning T20 World Champions India. In a rare arrangement, India will be the designated away team despite the series being played in India, creating a unique commercial proposition alongside the on-field appeal of a contest featuring some of the biggest names in T20 cricket.

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The series is positioned at the start of the festive advertising cycle, a period when brands traditionally look to increase visibility and consumer engagement. With an expected combined reach of approximately 100 million viewers across linear television and OTT, the series is expected to deliver an audience cutting across key consumer demographics.

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What makes the series particularly relevant from a media and marketing perspective is the range of commercial opportunities it opens up. As an Afghanistan-hosted series, brands can explore on-ground sponsorships and broadcast integrations that may otherwise be restricted during India's home cricket calendar due to existing sponsorship commitments and category exclusivities.

This creates an opportunity for marketers and brands to think out of the box in terms of bespoke activations and customised integrations that are possible during the series. Moreover, from an execution viewpoint, it is one of the first series where all such activations, campaigns and media integrations are being facilitated through a single-window touchpoint, making campaign planning more agile and efficient.

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Cricket has traditionally been an important platform for brands looking to build momentum ahead of the festive season, when advertising and consumer activity typically intensify. The India-Afghanistan series provides an early opportunity for brands to begin that conversation with consumers, using a high-engagement sporting property to build awareness and visibility before the festive period reaches its peak.

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe, said: “The most valuable opportunities for brands are often those that allow them to enter a conversation before the clutter builds. This series gives marketers a strong moment to start engaging consumers as the festive season approaches, while also thinking beyond conventional advertising. Whether the objective is building awareness, driving consideration or creating meaningful consumer experiences, cricket offers brands a highly relevant cultural platform to build momentum at a time when attention and intent are beginning to rise.” With the festive season set to drive heightened competition for consumer attention, the India-Afghanistan T20I series presents an opportunity for brands to get ahead of the curve, using cricket as a springboard to build visibility and engagement before the wider festive marketing rush begins.

About ITW Universe ITW Universe is a leading marketing, media and consulting agency that helps brands scale through insight-led strategy and integrated execution. With expertise across sports marketing, content creation and influencer engagement, ITW has partnered with leading brands to build campaigns that connect meaningfully with modern consumers. Its capabilities span sports sponsorship and marketing, entertainment, media consulting, digital and influencer marketing, out-of-home advertising, content creation and amplification, as well as live events, entertainment and activations.

For sponsorship and partnership queries, brands can also reach out directly through Discover.itwuniverse.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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