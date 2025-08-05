iValue Announces Strategic Partnership with Cyberbit to Strengthen Cybersecurity Readiness for Indian Enterprises

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: iValue Group, a leading technology advisor for enterprise security and digital transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Cyberbit, a global leader in cyber skill development and simulation-based cyber range exercises. The partnership brings Cyberbit's hands-on cyber readiness platform to Indian enterprises, helping them build high-performance cybersecurity teams equipped to defend against real-world threats.

Cyberbit delivers one of the most advanced simulation platforms in the world, equipping SOC teams, incident responders, and cybersecurity professionals with real-time practice on live-fire scenarios. The platform supports a range of cyber-attack simulations using commercial-grade tools, aligned with the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework, and is already widely adopted by government, industry, and academic institutions worldwide.

"Cybersecurity is a global goal. Security teams and communities cannot work in isolation. Our partnership with iValue is a powerful step toward building a stronger, more connected ecosystem and deepening our reach across India," said Nick Wetton, Chief Revenue Officer at Cyberbit. "With iValue's network and market expertise, we're doubling down on our commitment to empower resellers and deliver unmatched value to our customers, all under the strategic leadership of Regional Director, Gaurav Pandey, who continues to drive growth and deepen our impact across the region."

Through this partnership, iValue will make Cyberbit's platform available to enterprises, universities, and public sector organizations across India. Enterprises will be able to assess cyber readiness, reduce response times, and close the skills gap through realistic, role-based skill development.

"The stakes in cybersecurity have changed. Enterprises no longer have the luxury of learning during an incident. Our partnership with Cyberbit gives Indian organizations access to one of the most proven and scalable platforms for real-time cyber preparedness. The platform serves as a readiness benchmark across industries." -- R Venkatesh - Co founder and CRO at iValue Group

The addition of Cyberbit to iValue's cybersecurity portfolio strengthens its ongoing focus on supporting enterprises with strategic technologies that address talent, process, and threat visibility gaps. With Cyberbit, customers can assess, practice, and certify their teams on the skills required to respond under pressure, without risking live environments.

About iValue Group:

iValue Group the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners business growth. iValue has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

For more information about iValue Group, please visit www.ivaluegroup.com.

About Cyberbit:

Cyberbit closes the cybersecurity experience gap by enhancing the proficiency of security teams and executives through ActiveExperiences™ -- extremely realistic Live-Fire Exercises, Labs, Quests, and Crisis Simulations that mirror real-world threats. Our platform rapidly spins up virtual cyber ranges, emulating complex networks and security environments to build hands-on expertise. Defenders develop operational muscle memory under pressure, while executives strengthen decision-making in high-stakes scenarios. With over 70% of our experts from military or first-responder backgrounds, our approach is informed by real adversarial tactics. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Cyberbit ensures operational cyber readiness when it matters most.

For more information about Cyberbit, please visit www.cyberbit.com.

