Ivana Jewels Announces Five New Showroom Launches in Jaipur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Bengaluru and Hisar This Festive Season

VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 3: Ivana Jewels, a Surat-based lab-grown diamond jewellery brand founded by Yogit Jindal and Ayushi Jindal, announces five new showroom launches in Jaipur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Bengaluru and Hisar during the 2026 festive season.

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With 12 existing showrooms and five new locations planned, Ivana Jewels will expand its showroom network across India with these new openings.

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The new showrooms will allow customers to view the jewellery in person and learn more about the diamonds. The collections include designs for everyday wear, gifting and special occasions.

The brand's collections include diamond rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles, alongside bridal and lab-grown Polki jewellery.

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What Customers Can Expect at the New Showrooms

Ivana Jewels offers IGI/SGL-certified lab-grown diamonds and jewellery in 9kt, 14kt and 18kt hallmarked gold. Customers can view the collections and discuss customised designs with the brand team.

The brand also offers virtual appointments and home trials. Its ready-to-ship collection includes pieces advertised for dispatch within 48 hours.

Customers can explore the brand's lab-grown bridal jewellery and diamond ring collections as part of its wider jewellery offering.

Five New Showroom Locations

The showroom launches will take place across five cities between October and November 2026.

Jaipur

Pacific Mall, Jaipur

SH/GF/61, Ground Floor

42, VT Road, Mansarovar

Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302020

Launch: 11 October 2026

Ludhiana

Commercial Building No. 194-R, Shop No. 4

Model Town

Ludhiana, Punjab – 141002

Launch: 18–20 October 2026

Siliguri

Unit No. LG AA, Lower Ground Level

Ward 41, Don Bosco Road, Sevoke Road

Siliguri, West Bengal – 734001

Launch: 23–25 October 2026

Hisar

Plot No. 4, Ground Floor

Delhi Road, Krishna Nagar

Hisar – 125001

Launch: 25 October 2026 tentatively

Bengaluru

1/A, 27th Main

HSR Layout

Bengaluru – 560102

Launch: 1–3 November 2026

Customers will be able to view the collections and discuss customised designs with the brand team. They can also learn more about the brand's after-sales services.

Existing Ivana Jewels Showrooms Across India

Ivana Jewels currently has 12 existing showrooms across cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Pune, Surat and Thane.

Customers can explore the brand's jewellery collections through its city-specific pages, including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pitampura Delhi, Lajpat Nagar Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Surat, Thane, Amanora Mall Pune and Kopa Mall Pune.

About the Collections

Ivana Jewels offers contemporary lab-grown diamond jewellery, bridal designs and lab-grown Polki jewellery. The brand's jewellery includes pieces crafted in 9kt, 14kt and 18kt hallmarked gold, with IGI/SGL-certified lab-grown diamonds across its collections.

The brand also offers customised jewellery, allowing customers to discuss their preferred designs with the brand team. Its bridal range includes lab-grown diamond jewellery for engagements, weddings and other special occasions.

Ivana Jewels also offers lifetime buyback and exchange policies, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

For appointments and further information, visit the Ivana Jewels website.

About Ivana Jewels

Founded by Yogit Jindal and Ayushi Jindal, Ivana Jewels is a Surat-based lab-grown diamond jewellery brand offering contemporary jewellery, bridal designs and lab-grown Polki jewellery.

The brand's collections include lab-grown diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles and pendants. Ivana Jewels offers IGI/SGL-certified lab-grown diamonds, hallmarked gold jewellery, customised designs, virtual appointments and home trials.

With 12 existing showrooms and five new locations announced across Jaipur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Bengaluru and Hisar, the brand is continuing its showroom expansion across India.

Website: https://ivanajewels.com/

Instagram: @ivanabyjindal

YouTube: IVANA JEWELS BY JINDAL

LinkedIn: Ivana Jewels by Jindal

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