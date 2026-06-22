ixigo Launches Free Delhi Metro Ticket Campaign: Beat the Heat, Save on Fuel, Travel for Free

Gurugram, 22nd June 2026: ixigo Trains, India’s leading AI-based train ticketing platform, has announced a special offer for Delhi Metro commuters, allowing users to claim two free Delhi Metro tickets every month through the ixigo Trains app.

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The offer went live on Sunday, 21 June, and is available to both new and existing users. Under the limited-period campaign, users can avail two complimentary Delhi Metro tickets per month, with each ticket valued at up to Rs.100, making everyday commuting more affordable and convenient.

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With temperatures soaring across the capital, the campaign aims to encourage commuters to opt for the comfort and convenience of air-conditioned metro travel while saving on everyday commuting costs. By making metro travel more rewarding, ixigo hopes to offer commuters a smarter and more affordable way to navigate the city during the summer months.

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The campaign is part of ixigo's broader vision of simplifying everyday mobility and delivering greater value to travellers. By integrating metro ticketing into its travel ecosystem and rewarding commuters with meaningful savings, ixigo continues to make public transport more convenient, accessible, and hassle-free for millions of users.

About ixigo (NSE: IXIGO, BSE: 544192)

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Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is India’s leading AI-based travel platform, helping millions of travellers every day to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels through its ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus apps. With over 57 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2026, ixigo is India’s leading travel platform by user base. For more information, please visit http://www.ixigo.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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