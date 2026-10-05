ixigo launches ‘ixigo for work’ to simplify business travel bookings

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: ixigo, India’s leading AI-native travel platform, has introduced ‘ixigo for work’, a new business-travel experience that simplifies flight bookings by bringing corporate fares and added flexibility into its existing booking journey, without the need for a separate business account or setup. Currently available on the ixigo app, the experience offers corporate fares on domestic flights.

Travellers can simply switch on ‘ixigo for work’ before searching for domestic flights to discover and compare eligible corporate fares alongside regular fares. Corporate fares offer benefits such as reduced cancellation and rescheduling charges, complimentary seat selection and meals, giving business travellers greater flexibility and convenience. The experience also allows users to save their company’s GSTIN, helping them claim applicable GST input credit. Business travellers can also opt for ixigo’s flagship Assured product with their booking, which offers a full, instant refund on cancellations with no questions asked, along with travel value-added services such as Travel Insurance, Airport Cabs and Flight Delay Protection.

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Sumit Vijay, SVP, Flights, ixigo, said, “Business travel comes with enough moving parts, from booking the right fare and managing changes to getting the paperwork right. With ixigo for work, we wanted to make the entire process as simple as booking any other flight on ixigo, while giving travellers access to the flexibility and benefits they need for work travel.”

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With ixigo for work, business travel stays as simple as the rest of the ixigo experience. Travellers can switch on Work mode when starting a flight search, compare eligible fares, add their GSTIN and complete their booking, all within the ixigo app. By bringing business-travel benefits into a familiar booking journey, ixigo continues to build towards its vision of peace-of-mind travel, now extending to work trips too.

About ixigo (NSE: IXIGO, BSE: 544192) Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is India’s leading AI-based travel platform, helping millions of travellers every day to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels through its ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus apps. With over 57 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2026, ixigo is India’s leading travel platform by user base. For more information, please visit http://www.ixigo.com Advertisement

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